Toronto vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC aim to bounce back from their narrow defeat against New York City as they cross swords with Atlanta United with the latter aiming to win their third game of the MLS campaign.

Toronto FC lost to a 10-man New York City as they conceded two goals after going up a goal early. The Canadian side would be vying to turn around their fortunes and climb up the ladder in MLS.

Atlanta United have defeated New England Revolution and Orlando City in their previous two outings as they look to replicate their heroics once again.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

How to watch Toronto FC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

Raoul Petretta (groin), Kevin Long (foot), Jonathan Osorio (hip), Brandon Servania (knee), Richie Laryea (thigh), Sean Johnson (thigh), Nicksoen Gomis (wrist) are the list of injury-absentees for the hosts.

Toronto FC are also tipped to be without the services of Deybi Flores who is serving for Honduras during the international break.

Toronto FC predicted XI: Gavran; O'Neill, Long, Rosted; Bernardeschi, Thompson, Coello, Marshall-Rutty; Longstaff, Insigne; Akinola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnson, Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Singh, Pearlman, Marshall-Rutty, Franklin Midfielders: Flores, Coello, Servania, Longstaff, Thompson Forwards: Insigne, Spicer, Bernardeschi, Kerr, Mailula, Akinola, Owusu, Perruzza

Atlanta United team news

The Five Stripes have multiple players ruled out due to the international break window with star goalscorer Giorgos Giakoumakis featuring for Greece, and the duo of Caleb Wiley and Bartosz Slisz out on international duty with USA U23 and Poland, respectively.

Thiago Almada is also touted to miss from the visitor's engine room with the Argentine international strutting his stuff for Argentina U23 while Luis Abram and Ajani Fortune are representing Peru and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively.

Brad Guzan played out his 200th appearance for Atlanta United as he guided the side to another clean sheet against Orlando City.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Morales; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Firmino, Silva; Etienne

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb, Morales, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Centeno Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Fortune, Firmino, McCarty, Torres, Almada Forwards: Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Brennan, Wolff, Thiare, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Apr 2023 Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 5 Mar 2023 Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC MLS 11 Sept 2022 Atlanta United 4-2 Toronto FC MLS 26 Jun 2022 Toronto FC 2-1 Atlanta United MLS 31 Oct 2021 Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC MLS

