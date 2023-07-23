R. Central vs River Plate: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between R. Central and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rosario Central welcomes league leaders River Plate at home as the two sides look to finish the first phase of Argentina's Premier Division in style.

Rosario Central are enjoying a 13-game unbeaten streak playing in their own backyard and will look to extend this number when River Plate come knocking. The Argentine side could manage to get just a single point in their previous outing after Alejo Veliz equalised the scoring for his side after Racing Club's opening goal.

Meanwhile table-toppers River Plate continue their domination in Argentina as they are seeded at the pinnacle of the table.

Goals from Lucas Beltran, Nicolas De La Cruz, and Ezequiel Barco ensured that the away side won their previous fixture 3-1 against Estudiante. But elimination from Copa Argentina would hurt River Plate as they look to get back on track with the first phase coming to an end.

R. Central vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Gigante de Arroyito

Rosario Central will host River Plate in a mouth-watering clash at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito with the two teams set to kick start the game at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch R. Central vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be watched on TV on Paramount+ and will be available to stream on Fanatiz and ViX+

Team news & squads

R. Central team news

Rosario Central has just one major absentee as they look to rise up the Argentine table. Argentine player Walter Montoya is touted to sit out of the clash because of a ruptured ankle ligament.

Rosario Central Predicted XI: Broun; Martinez, Mallo, Quintana, Rodriguez; Mac Allister, Ortiz, Infantino, Malcorra, Campaz; Veliz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Broun, Quintero Defenders: Martinez, Cortez, Komar, Aguero, Mallo, Silva, A. Rodriguez, L. Rodriguez Midfielders: Mac Allister, Toledo, Campos, Campaz, Infantino, Lo Celso, Giaccone, Cerrudo Forwards: Malcorra, Ferreyra, Dupuy, Bianchi, Veliz

River Plate team news

River Plate will be without the services of four crucial players with Bruno Zuculini, Elias Lopez, David Martinez, and, Matias Suarez all sidelined for the fixture against Rosario.

Lucas Beltran will be playing a crucial role up front with the club's leading goalscorer vying to add to his goal tally.

River Plate Predicted XI: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Perez; De la Cruz, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Rojas, Maidana, E. Diaz, Mammana, P. Diaz, Herrera, E. Gomez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Aliendro, Palavecino, de la Cruz, Perez, Fernandez Forwards: Rondon, Beltran, Borja, Solari, Simon, Barco, Alfonso

Head-to-Head Record

Argentine giants River Plate have managed to win three games against Rosario Central in their previous five games. Despite the history, Rosario Central did win the last encounter between the two sides which could serve as a boost heading into this clash.

Date Match Competition 17 October 2022 River Plate 1-2 Rosario Central Liga Profesional Argentina 29 November 2021 Rosario Central 2-2 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 21 February 2021 River Plate 3-0 Rosario Central Liga Profesional Argentina 29 November 2020 Rosario Central 0-2 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 8 November 2020 River Plate 2-1 Rosario Central Liga Profesional Argen

