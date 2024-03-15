Queretaro vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will take on Juarez in the Liga MX at the La Corregidora Stadium on Saturday. Queretaro are 10th in the standings, already 11 points behind league leaders Monterrey. Juarez, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the standings in this ongoing Clausura campaign.

The hosts' recent form has not been great - they have managed just three wins in their last 12 matches and are in dire in need of consecutive wins to climb up the standings. Their opponents, Juarez, are on a run of 14 games without a single win so that should make the hosts the definite favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro FC vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: La Corregidora Stadium

The match will be played at La Corregidora Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

Midfielder Jonathan Perlaza is inside the medical room for Queretaro and will be unavailable for selection.

Queretaro predicted XI: Tapia, Venegas, Sandoval, Mendoza, Barbieri, Gularte, Lértora, Sosa, Escamilla, Barrera, Batista.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

FC Juarez team news

Head coach Mauricio Barbieri will miss the services of midfield duo Aviles Hurtado and Diego Valoyes due to hamstring injuries. Defender Oscar Haret Ortega is also a doubt on account of his recovery after knee surgery.

Juarez predicted XI: Jurado, Abella, Mosquera, Orquin, Calvo, García, Salas, Garcia, Villalpando, Torres, Zaldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 06/11/23 Liga MX Juárez 0 - 3 Querétaro 20/03/23 Liga MX Querétaro 2 - 2 Juárez 16/07/22 Liga MX Juárez 1 - 1 Querétaro 01/05/22 Liga MX Querétaro 4 - 0 Juárez 09/10/21 Liga MX Juárez 0 - 0 Querétaro

