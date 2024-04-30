This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
Shreyas Rai

Pachuca vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League semi-final

Pachuca vs CF AmericaPachucaCF AmericaCONCACAF Champions CupTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pachuca and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca welcome Club America to the Estadio Hidalgo with both sides vying to advance to the next stage of the CONCACAF Champions League with the aggregate currently balanced at 1-1.

Pachuca didn't let their hopes down as they were able to produce a thrilling comeback after conceding an early goal in the tie. The Mexican outfit will now be vying to challenge CF America's winning gallop as they look to torment them in their own backyard.

Club America, on the other hand, started the previous tie in sublime fashion scoring an early opener as Alejandro Zendejas scored an astounding goal in the 12th minute. Despite the tie being in the balance, CF America would be confident of continuing their winning momentum and dumping their Mexican counterparts out of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs CF America kick-off time

Date:April 30, 2024
Kick-off time:9:15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Hidalgo

Pachuca and Club America will meet each other at the Estadio Hidalgo on April 30, 3034 with kick-off scheduled at 9:15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Champions League will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN, and FS1 in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

35-year-old midfielder Celso Ortiz continued his tenure away from action and in the treatment room as the Mexican international continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Gustavo Cabral is nursing a shoulder injury while Israel Luna remains confined to the injury table because of an ACL issue.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Cabral, Micolta, Aceves; Pedraza, Deossa; M. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Idrissi; Rondon

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
Defenders:Barreto, Micolta, Cabral, Berlanga, Perez, Aceves, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, R. Lopez
Midfielders:Montiel, Pedraza, Ortiz, E. Sanchez, Deossa, J. Lopez, Bautista, O. Gonzalez, Idrissi, B. Gonzalez, Hernandez, E. Rodriguez
Forwards:De la Rosa, Rondon, Aguayo

CF America team news

Mexican defender Emilio Lara missed the previous clash as he's unlikely to be deployed in the second leg as well as he's suffering a knee issue.

Club America's superstar Alejandro Zendejas thundered his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Champions League as he looks to continue his sublime goalscoring form.

CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Quinones; Valdes, Martin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 24, 2024 America 1-1 Pachuca CONCACAF Champions League
February 17, 2024Pachuca 2-1 AmericaLiga MX
October 3, 2023America 4-0 PachucaLiga MX
March 4, 2023America 0-3 PachucaLiga MX
August 17, 2022Pachuca 0-3 AmericaLiga MX

Useful links

