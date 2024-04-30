How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pachuca and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca welcome Club America to the Estadio Hidalgo with both sides vying to advance to the next stage of the CONCACAF Champions League with the aggregate currently balanced at 1-1.

Pachuca didn't let their hopes down as they were able to produce a thrilling comeback after conceding an early goal in the tie. The Mexican outfit will now be vying to challenge CF America's winning gallop as they look to torment them in their own backyard.

Club America, on the other hand, started the previous tie in sublime fashion scoring an early opener as Alejandro Zendejas scored an astounding goal in the 12th minute. Despite the tie being in the balance, CF America would be confident of continuing their winning momentum and dumping their Mexican counterparts out of the competition.

Pachuca vs CF America kick-off time

Date: April 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 :15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT Venue: E stadio Hidalgo

Pachuca and Club America will meet each other at the Estadio Hidalgo on April 30, 3034 with kick-off scheduled at 9:15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Champions League will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN, and FS1 in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

35-year-old midfielder Celso Ortiz continued his tenure away from action and in the treatment room as the Mexican international continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Gustavo Cabral is nursing a shoulder injury while Israel Luna remains confined to the injury table because of an ACL issue.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Cabral, Micolta, Aceves; Pedraza, Deossa; M. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Idrissi; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Cabral, Berlanga, Perez, Aceves, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, R. Lopez Midfielders: Montiel, Pedraza, Ortiz, E. Sanchez, Deossa, J. Lopez, Bautista, O. Gonzalez, Idrissi, B. Gonzalez, Hernandez, E. Rodriguez Forwards: De la Rosa, Rondon, Aguayo

CF America team news

Mexican defender Emilio Lara missed the previous clash as he's unlikely to be deployed in the second leg as well as he's suffering a knee issue.

Club America's superstar Alejandro Zendejas thundered his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Champions League as he looks to continue his sublime goalscoring form.

CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Quinones; Valdes, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 24, 2024 America 1-1 Pachuca CONCACAF Champions League February 17, 2024 Pachuca 2-1 America Liga MX October 3, 2023 America 4-0 Pachuca Liga MX March 4, 2023 America 0-3 Pachuca Liga MX August 17, 2022 Pachuca 0-3 America Liga MX

