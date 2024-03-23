Orlando City vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In an intriguing battle in MLS, a struggling Orlando City welcomes another stumbling outfit in Austin FC at the Inter&Co Stadium.
Orlando City have just one point to show from their four games as they have lost three consecutive games in the league. The Lions will be vying to earn their first victory of the new campaign as they look to rekindle their spark.
Austin FC, on the other hand, has three draws and one defeat in their four games in the Western Conference. The visitors played out a stalemate against Philadelphia in their previous outing as their hunt for their first victory this season continues.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Orlando City vs Austin FC kick-off time
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando City will welcome Austin FC to the Inter&Co Stadium on March 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Orlando City vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Orlando City and Austin will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Orlando City team news
Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo is confined to the treatment room owing to an ankle injury. The duo of Jack Lynn and Wilder Cartagena are also in the medical room due to their respective knocks.
USMNT star Duncan McGuire has netted twice in four outings in the 2024 MLS this term and he'll be looking to find the back of the net once again.
Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Smith, Ledeiro; Ojeda, Enrique, Angulo; McGuire
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
|Defenders:
|A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo
|Midfielders:
|I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
|Forwards:
|R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel
Austin FC team news
Finnish defender Leo Vaisanen is on course to miss his fourth game for Austin on the bounce as the centre-back continues his injury layoff recovering from a muscle injury while Sebastian Driussi is another absentee from the visitor's engine room because of a hamstring concern.
Austin FC predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hedges, Kolmanic; Jimenez, Ring; Obrian, Rubio, Finlay; Zardes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
|Defenders:
|Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty
|Midfielders:
|Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton
|Forwards:
|Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23 May 2022
|Austin FC 2-2 Orlando City
|Major League Soccer