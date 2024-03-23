Orlando City vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing battle in MLS, a struggling Orlando City welcomes another stumbling outfit in Austin FC at the Inter&Co Stadium.

Orlando City have just one point to show from their four games as they have lost three consecutive games in the league. The Lions will be vying to earn their first victory of the new campaign as they look to rekindle their spark.

Austin FC, on the other hand, has three draws and one defeat in their four games in the Western Conference. The visitors played out a stalemate against Philadelphia in their previous outing as their hunt for their first victory this season continues.

Orlando City vs Austin FC kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

How to watch Orlando City vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Orlando City and Austin will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo is confined to the treatment room owing to an ankle injury. The duo of Jack Lynn and Wilder Cartagena are also in the medical room due to their respective knocks.

USMNT star Duncan McGuire has netted twice in four outings in the 2024 MLS this term and he'll be looking to find the back of the net once again.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Smith, Ledeiro; Ojeda, Enrique, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Austin FC team news

Finnish defender Leo Vaisanen is on course to miss his fourth game for Austin on the bounce as the centre-back continues his injury layoff recovering from a muscle injury while Sebastian Driussi is another absentee from the visitor's engine room because of a hamstring concern.

Austin FC predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hedges, Kolmanic; Jimenez, Ring; Obrian, Rubio, Finlay; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 May 2022 Austin FC 2-2 Orlando City Major League Soccer

