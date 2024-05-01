Monterrey vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey aim to turn around a one-goal deficit as they face Columbus Crew in the second leg of the semi-final tie of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Monterrey have a daunting task ahead of them as they look to change the aggregate in their backyard. The Mexican side did dismantle the Crew when the two sides last locked horns in Mexico and they will look to replicate their heroics from three years ago.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, garnered a crucial lead in the first leg of the tie as they look to book themselves a spot in the finals of the marquee event.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: May 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

Monterrey and Columbus Crew face off at the Estadio BBVA on May 1, 2024, with kick-off at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US.



How to watch Monterrey vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Monterrey and Columbus Crew will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN, and FS1 in the US.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Mexican international Erick Aguirre was subbed off in the previous match after an injury concern and he remains doubtful for the reverse fixture as well.

Jesus Manuel Corona continues his tenure on the sidelines due to his injury while the duo of Luis Romo and Jorge Rodriguez are back in the engine room after healing from their respective knocks.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Meza, Romo, Rodriguez, Gallardo; Berterame, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Columbus Crew team news

Cucho Hernandez and Jacen Russell-Rowe scored two crucial goals on either side of the half helping Columbus gain a crucial advantage.

Third-choice goalkeeper Evan Bush is sidelined due to an arm injury with Patrick Schulte tipped to start the clash and Nicholas Hagen being deputised between the sticks in case of any mishaps.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Zawadzki, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Hernandez; Russell-Rowe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Farsi, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Apr 2024 Columbus Crew 2-1 Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup 6 May 2021 Monterrey 3-0 Columbus Crew C ONCACAF Champions Cup 29 Apr 2021 C olumbus Crew 2-2 Monterrey C ONCACAF Champions Cup

Useful links