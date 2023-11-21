Austria vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Austria and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will look to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Turkey as they travel to the Ernst-Happel-Stadion to face Austria who won their last game against Estonia.

Having secured qualification to Euro 2024, Ralf Rangnick's Austria are enjoying a formidable run in the qualifying phase of the competition. Losing just one game against Belgium in their eight matches, Austria capped off their campaign with a scintillating win against Estonia. With their eyes set on the Euro next season, a win against a depleted German side could give their confidence a massive boost in their last international break of the year.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany were left disheartened after a 3-2 defeat against Turkey in their previous friendly. Goals by Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug on either side of half-time weren't enough for the European powerhouses as Turkey found a way to win the game. With Germany hosting the Euros next season, Naglesmann will be looking to wrap up the calendar year with a win as results have not fallen in his team's favour of late.

Austria vs Germany kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion

How to watch Austria vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The International Friendly between Austria and Germany will be available to watch on Fubo TV and viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Austria team news

Samson Baidoo is the only injury concern for the hosts with the Salzburg centre-back nursing an abductor injury. Austria's top goalscorer Marko Arnautovic could return to the starting eleven after making a substitute appearance last time out.

Austria Predicted XI: Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Wober; Sabitzer, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Laimer, Arnautovic, Kainz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schlager, Pentz, Lawal Defenders: Alaba, Danso, Lienhart, Wober, Posch, Mwene Midfielders: Schlager, Laimer, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Schmid, Seidl Forwards: Kainz, Kalajdzic, Gregoritsch, Arnautovic, Sarkaria, Entrup

Germany team news

Kai Havertz started in an unfamiliar position as a left-back in Germany's 3-2 defeat to Turkey and Julian Nagelsmann would be vying to start a proper defender in place of the Gunner's forward.

Felix Nmecha, Malick Thiaw, Robin Gosens and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the only absentees for Germany with all of them pulling out due to their respective reasons.

Germany Predicted XI: Trapp; Henrichs, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Gundogan, Kimmich; Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Trapp, Blaswich, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Thiaw, Tah, Hummels, Sule, Raum, Henrichs Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz, Brandt, Nmecha, Gross, Hofmann, Gundogan, Andrich, Fuhrich Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Gnabry, Sane, Ducksch

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 June 2018 Austria 2-1 Germany International Friendlies 7 Sept 2013 Germany 3-0 Austria FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 12 Sept 2012 Austria 1-2 Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3 Sept 2011 Germany 6-2 Austria Euro Qualifiers 4 Jun 2011 Austria 1-2 Germany Euro Qualifiers

