Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal Women return to domestic football after the international break as they face bottom-seeded Bristol City WFC at Meadow Park in an intriguing WSL clash.

Arsenal Women are currently third in the WSL standings with 37 points from 17 games. The Gunners have managed three victories in their previous five outings as they aim to continue this winning momentum.

Bristol City Women FC have just one win throughout a disastrous WSL campaign as they are situated at the foot of the WSL rankings.

Arsenal Women vs Bristol City WFC kick-off time

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm ET / 10:45 am PT Venue: Meadow Park

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Bristol City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Arsenal Women and Bristol City WFC will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Frida Maanum continues his organised recovery after collapsing on the pitch against Chelsea in the final of the League Cup.

The Gunners have all of Viviane Miedema, Lina Hurtig, Teyah Goldie, Amanda, and Lia Walti sidelined due to their respective knocks.

Spanish international Laia Codina withdrew from international duty due to a muscle injury with her situation touted to be assessed closer to kick-off.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Pelova, Little; Mead, Blackstenius, Lacasse, Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Bristol City WFC team news

Jamaican international Shania Hayes picked up an injury against Spurs in Bristol's previous outing before the international break ruling the forward out of contention.

The trio of Chloe Mustaki, Satara Murray and Carrie Jones join Hayes in the treatment room as they are healing from their respective injuries.

Bristol City WFC predicted XI: Bentley; Powell, Aspin, Connolly, Ward, Napier; Morgan, Rodgers, Syme, Harrison; Thestrup.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bentley, Clark, Couey Defenders: Powell, Aspin, Connolly, Ward, Napier, Struck, Midfielders: Morgan, Rodgers, Syme, Bull, Stratigakis, Slocombe, Durrant Forwards: Harrison, Thestrup, Evans, Kendall

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 Nov 2023 Arsenal Women 3-1 Bristol City Women Women's League Cup 22 Oct 2023 Bristol City Women 1-2 Arsenal Women WSL 4 Apr 2021 Bristol City Women 0-4 Arsenal Women WSL 4 Oct 2020 Arsenal Women 3-1 Bristol City Women WSL 1 Dec 2019 Arsenal Women 11-1 Bristol City Women WSL

