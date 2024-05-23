How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA match between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The New York Liberty host the Chicago Sky in a thrilling WNBA matchup on May 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

With a victory against the Chicago Sky, the New York Liberty hopes to extend their four-game winning streak.

The Liberty concluded the previous campaign with an overall record of 32-8 and an Eastern Conference record of 16-4. With 13.8 points at the free-throw line and 33.3 points from beyond the arc, they averaged 89.2 points per game.

Article continues below

On the other hand, the Chicago Sky finished the season with an overall record of 18–22 and an Eastern Conference record of 5–15. They shot 37.2% from three-point range and 44.2% from the field to average 81.7 points per game.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky will take place on May 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY, USA.

Date 23 May 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, NY

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart leads the squad with an average of 19.8 points per game and a field goal percentage of 46.8%.

Jonquel Jones is swarming the boards with an average of 9.5 rebounds per game, including 2.3 offensive rebounds.

With six assists per game, Sabrina Ionescu leads the offense.

Chicago Sky Team News

Isabelle Harrison is out with a knee injury.

Kamilla Cardoso is sidelined from the team's lineup due to a shoulder injury.

Marina Mabrey makes a big difference for the team by scoring 16.5 points per game on average, even though she only makes 33.3% of her field goal attempts.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA matchups: