Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The struggling Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) are aiming to rebound in the Western Conference this Wednesday with a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-5).

After enduring a four-game skid at the new Intuit Dome in California, the Clippers finally snapped their losing streak with a 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. James Harden delivered a strong performance, posting 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks while shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough start, dropping three straight matchups, including losses to the Detroit Pistons (105-95), Memphis Grizzlies (124-107), and Phoenix Suns (118-116).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, United States.

Date Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California, US

How to watch LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channel: NBCSP, FDSN SC

NBCSP, FDSN SC Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news & key performers

The LA Clippers staged an impressive comeback last Tuesday, erasing a 26-point deficit. The team held the Spurs to just 16 points in the second quarter and 18 in the fourth. LA connected on 51.4% of their three-pointers (19-for-37) and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, with Norman Powell leading the charge, putting up 23 points.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked seventh in adjusted efficiency, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions. However, they rank 27th in defending the three, giving up the fourth-most three-pointers per 100 possessions at a 38.1% success rate. On the offensive side, they score 110.0 points per 100 possessions (21st) and hit 35.9% of their shots from beyond the arc (12th).

Philadelphia 76ers team news & key performers

Paul George made his debut for the 76ers last Monday, but Philadelphia let a nine-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter. George contributed 15 points, though he shot just 4-for-14 from the floor. Tyrese Maxey led the team with an impressive 32 points. While the Sixers went 20-for-51 from three-point range, they struggled in the paint, getting outscored 56-36.

Joel Embiid (knee) has yet to play this season. However, according to the Athletic's Sam Amick, Embiid recently began practicing in full five-on-five drills and could potentially be ready to play on Wednesday. Nevertheless, he remains under investigation due to a confrontation with a local journalist and could face a suspension.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/28/24 Philadelphia 76ers 107-108 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 03/25/24 Los Angeles Clippers 107-121 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 07/15/23 Philadelphia 76ers 91-102 Los Angeles Clippers LVSL 01/18/23 Los Angeles Clippers 110-120 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 12/24/22 Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL