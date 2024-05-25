How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a high-voltage WNBA action on May 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Sky has a strong defense; they allow just 80.5 points per game, which is the third-best in the league, and they achieve 81.0 points per game on average, which ranks them seventh in the league for scoring. With an average of 12.0 steals per game, the Chicago Sky are second in the league and perform impressively in this area.

The Sun, on the other hand, is off to a great start. Their offense is stronger; they score 88.0 points per game, which is fourth in the league, and their defense is even better; they give up only 77.3 points per game, which is second-best in the league. The Connecticut Sun additionally utilizes great defense. They average 10.0 steals per game, which places them fourth in the league.

Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

Date May 25 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun on DirecTV Stream Streaming Platform. Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into the CBSSN TV Channel.

Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Chicago Sky Team News

Isabelle Harrison is mentioned as "game time decision" with a knee injury. Additionally, Kamilla Cardoso is out due to a shoulder issue.

Marina Mabrey averages 16.5 points per game resulting in 33.3% of her field goals and 75.0% of her free throws.

Elizabeth Williams, averages 9.0 rebounds per game, which includes 4.0 defensive and 5.0 offensive.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner scores an average of 21.3 points per game and makes 88.2% of her free throws.

Alyssa Thomas is a versatile powerhouse, accumulating 9.3 assists per game and 11.7 rebounds per game (8.7 defense and 3.0 offensive).

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: