How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 08, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Knicks have a 1-0 lead after beating the Pacers 121–117 in Game 1. 27-year-old Jalen Brunson scored 43 points for the Knicks, and 28-year-old Myles Turner scored 23 for the Pacers.

The second-seeded Knicks have 33 wins and 17 losses against teams from the Eastern Conference. In games settled by three points or less, they have a 4-3 record.

On the other hand, the sixth-seeded Pacers have 32 wins and 20 losses and have performed effectively within the conference. They have a 6-5 record in games decided by three points or fewer.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in a high-voltage NBA matchup on 8 May 2024, 8:00 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, New York.

Date 8 May 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arean Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on TV Channels- TNT and truTV and also on the streaming platform MAX.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Team News

New York Knicks Team News

Key player Julius Randle is ruled out of the team's lineup with a shoulder injury.

35-year-old Bojan Bogdanovic will be absent for the season with a foot injury.

Jalen Brunson scores an impressive 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game.

Indiana Pacers Team News

21-year-old key player Bennedict Mathurin is sidelined from the team's lineup for the season due to his shoulder injury.

Tyrese Haliburton averages an amazing 20.1 points per game and grabs an average of 3.9 rebounds.

Myles Turner averages 2.7 three-pointers per game over the last 10 matches.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups: