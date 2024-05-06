This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Knicks Jalen Brunson NBAGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers in a high-voltage Eastern Conference second-round matchup on May 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers defeated the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in an exciting first-round matchup, and the second-seeded New York Knicks defeated the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in a six-game series.

The Knicks' resilient defense, which ranks second with an average of 108.2 points allowed, will go up against Indiana's powerful offense, which averaged 123.3 points per game during the regular season.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA battle between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will take place on May 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.

DateMay 06, 2024
Time7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
ArenaMadison Square Garden
LocationManhattan, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on TNT TV Channel and the MAX Streaming Platform.

New York Knicks vs Indians Pacers Team News

New York Knicks Team News

29-year-old power forward Julius Randle is unavailable for this season after undergoing surgery on his injured right shoulder.

Similarly to Randle, small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, 35, is also out for the season after left foot and wrist surgeries.

Indiana Pacers Team News

Benedict Mathurin, a shooting forward for the Pacers, will be out for the rest of the season because he needs surgery on his shoulder.

Pascal Siakam, who is 30 years old, has become one of the team's most important players. He leads the team in points (22.3 per game) and rebounds (8.8 per game).

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the NBA matchups:

DateResults
Feb 10 2024Pacers 125-111 Knicks
Feb 01 2024Knicks 109-105 Pacers
Dec 30 2023Pacers 140-126 Knicks
April 09 2023Pacers 141-136 Knicks
April 06 2023Knicks 138-129 Pacers
