How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers in the thrilling NBA Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm EDT.

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers are tied 2-2 in the second round of the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers beat the Knicks 121–89 in Game 4. Tyrese Haliburton led the ' charge with 20 impressive points, and Alec Burks stood out for the Knicks with 20 points.

Throughout the season, the Knicks have shot 46.5% from the field, falling short of the Pacers' formidable 49.6% shooting percentage against their opponents by 3.1 percentage points.

In addition, the Pacers average 13.2 successful three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than the Knicks.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will take place on May 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm EDT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY, USA.

Date 14 May 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly anticipated NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on the TNT TV Channels and MAX Streaming Platform.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Team News

New York Knicks Team News

Power forward Julius Randle will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Bojan Bogdanovic joins Randle with a season-ending foot injury.

Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby are sidelined from the team's lineup with their respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Indiana Pacers Team News

Tyrese Haliburton is a bright spot for the Pacers, averaging an incredible 20.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Myles Turner has shown versatility beyond the line by making an impressive 2.5 three-pointers per game over the last 10 outings.

21-year-old shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers in the NBA matchups: