How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

The Knicks have shown their strength, especially on defense, as they have a remarkable 34-17 record against Eastern Conference opponents. While the Bulls have a 22-28 record in those same matches.

New York gets an average of 32.4 defensive rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Bulls average 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks them fourth in the conference.

Additionally, the Knicks' field goal percentage for the season is 46.5%, which is slightly lower than the Bulls' 47.2% defensive average.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Knicks won by a score of 128–117 on April 10. Excitement is growing for a fierce rematch as both teams compete for supremacy on the court.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Date and Tip-off Time

The New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls will square off on 14 April 2024, at 1:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA in a highly-anticipated NBA match.

Date 14 April 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 PM ET Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY, USA

How to watch New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch this electrifying NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can also watch this match on MSG, and NBC Sports Chicago and can listen on SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7, WBBM 780 AM.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Team news

New York Knicks Team news

Julius Randle will be out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury is a major blow for the New York Knicks.

Additionally, Duane Washington Jr. and Charlie Brown Jr. are listed as game-time decisions, which makes things even less certain for the team's depth and rotation.

Amidst these injury worries, the Knicks need to stay together and rely on the combined efforts of their remaining players.

Chicago Bulls Team news

Zach LaVine, a key offensive player, is out with an ankle injury, and Patrick Williams, a promising young player, is out with a foot injury. This makes things very difficult for the team.

Furthermore, Julian Phillips' extended absence due to a foot injury makes things even more difficult for the Bulls.

Because these important players are unable to participate in their match, the Bulls have to change their strategies and rely on the depth of their team to make up for the lost talent and stay competitive in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls in NBA matches: