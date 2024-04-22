How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA battle between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers is set to place on April 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.

The New York Knicks are ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers 1-0 in their first-round Eastern Conference battle. When these two teams played each other before, the Knicks won 111–104, with Josh Hart scoring 22 points and Tyrese Maxey scoring 33 for the 76ers.

The Knicks have a strong 35-17 record in conference play, which shows how competitive they are in the Eastern Conference. They are especially good at getting defensive rebounds—32.5 per game on average.

On the other hand, the 76ers have a respectable 8-8 record against teams in the Atlantic Division. They also rank fifth in the conference with an impressive 114.6 points per game and a good 46.4% shooting rate.

The Knicks score an average of 112.8 points per game, which is just a bit more than the 76ers' defense, which gives up 111.5 points per game. However, the 76ers' offensive ability is clear; they score 6.4 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks' defense usually lets them (108.1).

This sets the stage for an interesting series, as both sides try to show who is the best and move on to the next round of the playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and Tip-off Time

Date April 22, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch this high-voltage NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on TNT and MAX.

Local fans can tune in to MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia to watch the NBA match between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Additionally, Fans can enjoy this epic NBA battle between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on the radio by tuning into ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7, and 97.5 The Fanatic.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News

New York Knicks Team News

The New York Knicks are facing a big setback in their playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers because star forward Julius Randle hurt his shoulder and will not be able to play for the rest of the season.

Randle's absence leaves the Knicks' lineup with a big hole because they can't score, block, or make plays like he does.

While Randle wasn't playing, Josh Hart stepped up and regularly contributed, averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He showed versatility and hustle on both ends of the court.

Additionally, guard Jalen Brunson has been scoring like crazy, averaging an amazing 33.9 points over the last 10 games. He has given the Knicks much-needed offensive spark as they try to keep their playoff momentum even without their star player.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

It's been hard for the Philadelphia 76ers to play because of injuries in their playoff game against the New York Knicks.

Robert Covington, a forward, is still out with a knee injury, so the team is missing his defense skills and ability to play different positions on the court.

Meanwhile, guard De'Anthony Melton is listed as "day-to-day" with a back problem, which makes it even less certain that he will be able to play in future games.

Maxey has been an outstanding player for the 76ers despite these injuries. He averages 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, showing how good he is at scoring and setting up plays.

Additionally, Joel Embiid is still a force in the paint. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and an impressive 47.1% shooting percentage. He leads the 76ers offensively and gives them direction as they try to even the series against the Knicks.

Head-to-Head Record

