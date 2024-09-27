How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are ready to take on the Anaheim Ducks to open a thrilling NHL preseason game on September 28, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Anaheim Ducks are 1-0-0, while the Los Angeles Kings are 1-0-1 in their records.

The Kings' power play is better than the Ducks'; at 22.6%, it ranks 12th in the league, while the Ducks' is only 17.9%, it ranks 25th.

The Kings' penalty kill rate of 84.6%, which places them second in the league, is very good on defense. The Ducks' penalty kill rate of 72.4%, which places them 31st, is not excellent. The Kings additionally hold a slight edge in face-offs; they win 50.6% of them (14th), while the Ducks only win 46.6% of them (29th).

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings will square off against the Anaheim Ducks in an exciting NHL preseason game on September 28, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Toyota Arena, in Ontario, California.

Date September 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Arena Location Ontario, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSW, SN, SN360

Streaming service: ESPN+

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks team news

Los Angeles Kings team news and players to watch

Darcy Kuemper has had a rough stretch that includes a 13-14-3 record, and a 3.31 goals-against average (GAA), additionally an .890 save percentage (SV%), which shows that he hasn't been consistent in net.

Adrian Kempe has been a big part of the offense. He has scored 75 points and given out 47 assists.

Warren Foegele, on the other hand, has shown potential with two points (one goal and one assist), which suggests he can make a difference if given the chance.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Pheonix Copley Knee injury Out Drew Doughty Lower body Day-To-Day ArthurKaliyev Clavicle fracture Out

Anaheim Ducks team news and players to watch

Frank Vatrano has become a big scoring force, with 60 points and 37 goals, which makes him someone to keep an eye on.

John Gibson, the goalie, has had a tough season. He has a 13-27-2 record, and a 3.54 goals-against average (GAA), along with a .888 save percentage (SV%), which all show that he has had some problems on defense.

Mark Pysyk hasn't been as productive, but he has added some strength to the team with two points (one goal and one assist).

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nathan Gaucher Lower body Day-to-Day Pavel Mintyukov Lower body Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Los Angeles Kings hold the upper hand over the Anaheim Ducks, winning four of those five games. The Kings have scored more goals than the Ducks in big wins, like 5-2 on the 25th of November 2023, and 4-1 on the 4th of October 2023. The Ducks' only win during this time was a 3-1 win on April 10, 2024. Based on the recent past, it looks like the Kings have always been better at this rivalry. How well they can score against the Ducks' defense could be very important in this game. The Kings will likely take advantage of their momentum and experience with the Ducks' style of performance. However, the Ducks will try to repeat their win on April 10 to turn the tide.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Kings 3-1 Ducks Apr 10, 2024 Ducks 3-1 Kings Feb 25, 2024 Kings 3-2 Ducks Nov 25, 2023 Kings 5-2 Ducks Oct 04, 2023 Kings 4-1 Ducks

