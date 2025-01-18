How to watch today's Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3) are gearing up for a high-stakes SEC clash against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3) this Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

The Crimson Tide enter the game with a 14-3 overall record, boasting a strong start to the season. Alabama opened with a 6-1 stretch, with their lone early loss coming at the hands of Purdue. After a narrow defeat to Oregon, they strung together eight consecutive victories, including impressive wins over ranked opponents like North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. In their most recent outing, Alabama faced Ole Miss. Despite leading 36-32 at halftime, Alabama faltered in the second half. Ole Miss seized control early in the half and later pulled away with a 10-3 run, handing Alabama a 74-64 loss.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats also come into this matchup with a 14-3 record, including a 3-1 mark in conference play. Kentucky began the season with seven straight wins, including a thrilling comeback victory over Duke. Their first stumble came in a narrow four-point loss to Clemson, but they quickly bounced back with three wins, including a one-point thriller over Gonzaga. Losses to Ohio State and Georgia bookended two more wins, the most recent being an 81-69 triumph over Texas A&M. The Wildcats pulled away in dominant fashion after a tied game with just 53 seconds left in the first half.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

Kentucky’s high-powered offense ranks third nationally in points per game (88.7), spearheaded by Otega Oweh (15.4 PPG) and Lamont Butler (13.4 PPG). Jaxson Robinson, a transfer from BYU, has been on fire lately, tallying 49 points across the last two games, including an impressive seven 3-pointers against Mississippi State. The Wildcats have been tough to beat at home, winning 10 of their last 11 games against Alabama, and have covered the spread in four of their last five games overall.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

For Alabama, senior guard Mark Sears leads the charge with 18.6 points per game, while senior forward Grant Nelson is averaging a solid 12.0 points and 8.6 rebounds. Freshman guard Aden Holloway provided a spark off the bench in their last outing, contributing a team-high 15 points. The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in five of their last six contests, while Kentucky has only covered twice in its last nine Saturday home games.