When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? Date, time, schedule & how to watch

Here's all you need to know about the 150th staging of the historic Triple Crown race from Louisville

Few horse races carry the reputation of the Kentucky Derby, with the first of the Triple Crown events among the most famous sports dates in the United States and around the world for aficionados. Held continuously since 1875, the event known as The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sport is a national institution.

This year, with its historic 150th staging, there's more than just a place in history up for grabs as a host of three-year-old Thoroughbred contenders look to put their stamp on the race and pull ahead in the final furlong for victory.

As the most-attended horse race in the United States and held in arguably even greater esteem than fellow Grade 1 events, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, plenty of eyes will be on the events unfolding at Churchill Downs in Louisville over the first weekend of May.

But for those tuning in from home, how can you watch all the action that is set to unfold? Where will it be shown, and what is the schedule? GOAL brings you all you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, the race's regular home. It forms the pivotal centerpiece of the Kentucky Derby Festival, a cultural celebration of the state over the two weeks before the race.

The extended program includes several other key races, including America's Day at the Races and Derby's sister race, the Kentucky Oaks.

2024 Kentucky Derby schedule

America's Day at the Races: Wednesday, May 1

America's Day at the Races: Thursday, May 2

150th Kentucky Oaks: Friday, May 3

America's Day at the Races: Friday, May 3

Live coverage of horse racing: Friday, May 3

150th Kentucky Derby: Saturday, May 4

Where is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs, located in Louisville, Kentucky. The long-time home of the race, it opened in 1875 - the year the first edition of the Kentucky Derby was staged - and is synonymous with the event itself.

In addition to the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, Churchill Downs hosts six other Grade I races, including the Churchill Downs Stakes, the Clark Handicap, the Derby City Distaff Stakes, the La Troienne Stakes, the Stephen Foster Stakes, and the Turf Classic Stakes. It has also previously hosted the Breeders' Cup on nine occasions.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on free-to-air with NBC and stream coverage through a subscription to fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for fuboTV start from $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract.

Offering three distinct English-language packages plus one Latino-based option, the popular subscription service is one of the market leaders in North America. It provides coverage of sports, films, entertainment, and more.

Kentucky Derby 2024 post positions

Note: Each horse after No. 8 wears a different number than its post due to (horse No. 9) Encino's scratch from the race, announced Tuesday.

What horses are in the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Twenty horses compete in the Kentucky Derby, with qualification settled through a series of precursor events known as the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Below are the current odds of the confirmed contenders for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Number Horse Odds 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 T O Password 30-1 10 Forever Young 10-1 11 Track Phantom 20-1 12 West Saratoga 50-1 13 Endlessly 30-1 14 Domestic Product 30-1 15 Grand Mo the First 50-1 16 Fierceness 5-2 17 Stronghold 20-1 18 Resilience 20-1 19 Society Man 50-1 20 Epic Ride 30-1

Who is the favorite for the Kentucky Derby in 2024?

Off the back of victory in March's Florida Derby, Fierceness is the current bookie's favorite for victory at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. The colt, whose sire City of Light won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Churchill Downs in 2018, is in fine form ahead of the race.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, is considered the nearest contender and has led the Kentucky Derby race for much of the season. Victories in both the Risen Star Stakes and the Blue Grass Stakes this year have them primed for what could be a serious tilt at success, too.

FAQs

When can you buy tickets to the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Tickets for the 2024 Kentucky Derby are sold directly through the race's official website and then available through Ticketmaster.

The organizers offer a range of tickets, from exchange seats to hospitality options, so that you can choose from reserved seating to private dining.

How much does it cost to enter the Kentucky Derby?

If a horse qualifies for the Kentucky Derby, its owner still needs to stump up a hefty fee to put them into the race, with a cost of $25,000 for entrance.

That then doubles to $50,000 if the horse actually runs in the race itself, reflecting the heightened cost and prestige of the event.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby was won by Mage, who claimed victory with a time of 2:01.57, taking just a second career win with their triumph.

Two Phil's and Angel of Empire were the nearest finishers, who lost by less than two lengths. Pre-race favorite Tapit Trice finished seventh overall.

What date is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3 next year.

It will be the 151st staging of the event and will celebrate 150 years since the original Kentucky Derby was held in 1875.