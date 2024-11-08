How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A top-ten showdown in college basketball is set for Friday night as the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0).

The Tar Heels kicked off their season with a 90-76 victory at home over Elon. North Carolina wrapped up last season with a 29-8 record, earning a top seed in the NCAA Tournament but ultimately falling to Alabama in the Sweet 16. With the Armando Bacot era at UNC now concluded, the team brings a mix of veteran talent and fresh faces, securing a spot in the top ten heading into this season.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks start the season as the top-ranked team, and they'll have all eyes on them as they defend that ranking. Kansas last claimed the National Championship in 2022, led by stars now in the NBA, including Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji, and Jalen Wilson. They ended last season with a 23-11 record, entering the NCAA Tournament as a 4-seed before being ousted by Gonzaga in the Second Round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels live on:

National TV channel : ESPN2

: Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

Hunter Dickinson enters the season with high expectations, named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year by coaches. The towering 7ft 2in, 265-pound center has twice earned Second Team All-America honors—first with Michigan in 2021 and then with Kansas last year. In the opener, Dickinson put up 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Dajuan Harris Jr., a 6ft 2in senior, landed on the Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team after averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 assists per game last season.

KJ Adams, the 6'7" forward known for his athleticism, returns for his senior year after scoring 12.6 PPG last season. Top recruit Flory Bidunga, a 6ft 9in freshman from the Congo, made an impact with 13 points and eight rebounds in his debut.

Bill Self is back for his 22nd season with Kansas, where he's led the Jayhawks to two National Championships. Last season, they ranked 27th in KenPom.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

UNC are projected to finish second in the ACC, just behind Duke, as coaches predicted in the preseason poll. RJ Davis, the 6'0" senior and last year’s First Team All-American, was named Preseason Player of the Year. Davis averaged 21.2 points and shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc last season, and he's set to lead UNC’s charge once more. Freshman standouts Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, both 6'6" wings and top national recruits, each scored five points in the opener, while Elliot Cadeau, a 6ft 1in sophomore, posted 17 points and eight assists. Seth Trimble, a 6'3" junior, contributed 15 points.

Head coach Hubert Davis enters his fourth season, with UNC coming off a strong finish last year, ranking 9th in KenPom, 15th in offensive efficiency, and 8th in defense.