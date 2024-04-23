How to watch today's Argentinos Juniors vs Corinthians Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana game between the Argentinos Juniors and the Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

The high-voltage Copa Sudamericana match between the Argentinos Juniors and the Corinthians is set to take place on April 23, 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT.

The Argentinos Juniors have a strong record of 1-0-1. They've given up five goals, which suggests that their defense is a little weak. Even so, they are exceptionally effective at scoring goals and they have made seven shots on target showing their ability to hit.

On the other hand, the Corinthians have a solid record of 1-1-0. They have one clean sheet, which suggests that their defense is strong. They have been outstanding offensively, scoring five goals. Furthermore, Corinthians are a stronger hitting force with thirteen shots on target, showing that they are always looking for opportunities to score.

The upcoming match between Argentinos Juniors and Corinthians indicates that it will be a thrilling match, with each team's skills and strategies making it unique.

Argentinos Juniors vs Corinthians: Date and Kick-off Time

The Argentinos Juniors will face off against the Corinthians on 23 April 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT, at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Date 23 April 2024 Kick-off Time 8:30 pm EDT Arena Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Location Buenos Aires, Argentina

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Corinthians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Sudamericana match between the Argentinos Juniors and the Corinthians on beIN Sports and Fubo TV.

Argentinos Juniors vs Corinthians Team News

Argentinos Juniors Team News

Argentinos Juniors' important player Maximiliano Romero has scored two goals and had two shots. He has become a strong offensive player. He is an important part of the team's offense as he can finish well and create chances for others to score.

Additionally, Nicolas Oroz has shown off his ability to make moves with an assist, showing how his vision and imagination can be used to break down enemy defenses.

Fernando Meza's addition to team discipline by getting one yellow card shows how committed the team is to defensive stability.

The performance and efforts of these players will be very important for Argentinos Juniors as they get ready for their next game.

Corinthians Team News

Corinthians' key player Angel Rodrigo Romero Villamayor has become a dangerous scorer, getting two goals. In addition to making Corinthians' offense stronger, his ability to score goals makes them a steady source of goals.

Meanwhile, Yuri Alberto has been a steady threat. He has three shots on goal, which shows how effective he is at attacking and how hard he can be on other goalkeepers.

Igor Caique Coronado has also helped Corinthians' offense by setting up a goal, showing how creative he is and how well he can make chances for his teammates to score.

With these players in good shape, Corinthians has a strong attacking danger that they may utilize to get positive outcomes in their next games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last two meetings between the Argentinos Juniors and the Corinthians in Football matches: