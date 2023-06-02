Jesse Lingard takes mind off Nottingham Forest release by jetting off for sun-soaked holiday in Barbados

- Lingard released by Forest
- Endured terrible season
- Looked happy in pictures from Barbados
WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old posted pictures of himself and a friend on holiday in the Caribbean island on the same day Forest confirmed he will not be retained after the end of his contract.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard endured a disastrous season at the Premier League side since he became Forest's highest-paid player when he signed on a one-year contract last year. The England international started 12 of the 17 Premier League matches he played in and failed to register a goal or an assist.
WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The former Manchester United winger will recuperate over the summer and consider his options as he looks for a new club.