Jesse Lingard takes mind off Nottingham Forest release by jetting off for sun-soaked holiday in Barbados

Jesse Lingard is spending his summer holiday in Barbados after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

Lingard released by Forest

Endured terrible season

Looked happy in pictures from Barbados

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old posted pictures of himself and a friend on holiday in the Caribbean island on the same day Forest confirmed he will not be retained after the end of his contract.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard endured a disastrous season at the Premier League side since he became Forest's highest-paid player when he signed on a one-year contract last year. The England international started 12 of the 17 Premier League matches he played in and failed to register a goal or an assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The former Manchester United winger will recuperate over the summer and consider his options as he looks for a new club.