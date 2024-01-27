Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Ipswich Town and Maidstone United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will take on Maidstone United in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Portman Road on Saturday.

The hosts have only managed to win two out of their last eight games and will be looking to go further in the Cup. They beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 in the previous round and will be confident of victory.

National League side Maidstone beat League One team Stevenage in the third round. But they are winless in three matches and will be hoping to cause an upset. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Kieran McKenna has the option to include midfielder Sam Morsy in the lineup, as Morsy has recently completed a two-match suspension. Although the club captain is expected to return, McKenna might opt for rotations in other areas of the squad, considering Sarmiento is likely to start on the left.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Walton; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Ball, Humphreys; Morsy, Taylor; Hutchinson, Broadhead, Sarmiento; Aluko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Maidstone United team news

In light of the existing shortage of strikers at the sixth-tier club, new signing Manny Doku might be handed his debut against Ipswich.

Bivesh Gurung, who was suspended for the third-round victory over Stevenage, is poised to reclaim his position in central midfield.

Maidstone United predicted XI: Covolan; Hoyte, Appiah, Fowler, Kyprianou, Ezennolim; Corne, Gurung; Sole; Doku, Reynolds.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Covolan, Earle Defenders: Hoyte, Ezennolim, Greenidge, Fowler, Brown, Bone, Appiah, Kyprianou Midfielders: Corne, Sole, Tanga, Gurung, Iandolo, Kelly, Hatton, Court Forwards: Berkeley-Agyepong, Wanjau-Smith, Reynolds, Faal, Rush, Abraham, Duku

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

