Inter Miami vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter Miami will take on Toronto in their next Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and co. will need to treat every game as a must-win clash to stand a chance of finishing ninth and qualifying for the playoffs.
Inter Miami's chances took a hit after they lost to Atlanta United 5-2 in their most recent league outing. They will be looking to bounce back from what was their first defeat after 12 unbeaten games and interestingly, their first defeat since Messi joined in the summer and the first game without the Argentina international who was away on international duty.
Toronto's form has been deplorable, as they have only managed to win once in 15 matches. That victory was against Philadelphia Union but they have since lost the game against Vancouver Whitecaps as well.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter Miami vs Toronto kick-off time
|Date:
|September 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7.30pm EDT
|Venue:
|DRV PNK Stadium
The game between Inter Miami and Toronto will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 7.30pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Inter Miami team news
The primary concern for Inter Miami is whether Messi will be available for this pivotal match. The Argentina star and Jordi Alba were absent from the Miami squad for their last two MLS matches.
Gerardo Martino said the pair are fit enough to train on Tuesday, but it is not known if they will play in the midweek clash.
Unfortunately, Ian Fray, Franco Negri, and Corentin Jean are all anticipated to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to ACL problems.
Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Campana, Farias
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson
Toronto team news
Toronto is facing a series of injury challenges as the season nears its conclusion. Prince Osei Owusu, Cassius Mailula, and Sean Johnson are all anticipated to remain sidelined until next month.
Greg Ranjitsingh, Cristian Gutierrez, and Adama Diomande are dealing with shorter-term injuries and are unlikely to recover in time to start in this upcoming match.
Toronto predicted XI: Romero; Franklin, Rosted, Bradley, Petretta; Ibarra, Coello, Osorio; Insigne, Kerr, Bernardeschi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Gavran
|Defenders:
|Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Antonoglu, Marshall-Rutty, Franklin
|Midfielders:
|Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Servania, Bradley, Thompson, Blessing, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Insigne, Bernardeschi, Kerr, Mbongue, Sapong
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2023
|Toronto vs. Inter Miami
|MLS
|October 2022
|Toronto vs. Inter Miami
|MLS
|August 2022
|Inter Miami vs. Toronto
|MLS
|October 2021
|Inter Miami vs. Toronto
|MLS
|September 2021
|Toronto vs. Inter Miami
|MLS