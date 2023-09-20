Inter Miami vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news

Inter Miami will take on Toronto in their next Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and co. will need to treat every game as a must-win clash to stand a chance of finishing ninth and qualifying for the playoffs.

Inter Miami's chances took a hit after they lost to Atlanta United 5-2 in their most recent league outing. They will be looking to bounce back from what was their first defeat after 12 unbeaten games and interestingly, their first defeat since Messi joined in the summer and the first game without the Argentina international who was away on international duty.

Toronto's form has been deplorable, as they have only managed to win once in 15 matches. That victory was against Philadelphia Union but they have since lost the game against Vancouver Whitecaps as well.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30pm EDT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

The game between Inter Miami and Toronto will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 7.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

The primary concern for Inter Miami is whether Messi will be available for this pivotal match. The Argentina star and Jordi Alba were absent from the Miami squad for their last two MLS matches.

Gerardo Martino said the pair are fit enough to train on Tuesday, but it is not known if they will play in the midweek clash.

Unfortunately, Ian Fray, Franco Negri, and Corentin Jean are all anticipated to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to ACL problems.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Campana, Farias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Toronto team news

Toronto is facing a series of injury challenges as the season nears its conclusion. Prince Osei Owusu, Cassius Mailula, and Sean Johnson are all anticipated to remain sidelined until next month.

Greg Ranjitsingh, Cristian Gutierrez, and Adama Diomande are dealing with shorter-term injuries and are unlikely to recover in time to start in this upcoming match.

Toronto predicted XI: Romero; Franklin, Rosted, Bradley, Petretta; Ibarra, Coello, Osorio; Insigne, Kerr, Bernardeschi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Gavran Defenders: Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Antonoglu, Marshall-Rutty, Franklin Midfielders: Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Servania, Bradley, Thompson, Blessing, Vazquez Forwards: Insigne, Bernardeschi, Kerr, Mbongue, Sapong

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Toronto vs. Inter Miami MLS October 2022 Toronto vs. Inter Miami MLS August 2022 Inter Miami vs. Toronto MLS October 2021 Inter Miami vs. Toronto MLS September 2021 Toronto vs. Inter Miami MLS

Useful links