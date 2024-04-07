Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Colorado Rapids in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and co. are second in the Eastern Conference standings behind Cincinnati whereas Colorado are sixth in the Western Conference after the first few rounds of the new campaign. Inter Miami are in a spot of bother after losing two of their last three matches across all competitions. They are winless in their last three fixtures and will be desperate to bounce back.

Colorado have managed just two wins from their first six matches this season and are expected to struggle away from home this weekend. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami CF vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Apart from Messi, Facundo Farias, Ian Fray, Nicolas Freire, Sergii Kryvtsov, Federico Redondo, Robbie Robinson, and Benjamin Cremaschi are unavailable due to injuries.

Luis Suarez has been playing despite a knee injury and is once again expected to be a part of the matchday squad.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Calendar; Weigandt, Sailor, Aviles, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Colorado Rapids team news

The Rapids are also dealing with several absentees, including centre-back Daniel Chacon Salas, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Jonathan Lewis, Connor Ronan, and Jasper Loffelsend are also sidelined due to injuries.

Colorado Rapids predicted XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Bassett, Larraz; Harris, Mihailovic, Cabral; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Bombito, Edwards, Vines, Travis, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Cabral, Harris, Stewart-BaynesNavarro, Yapi, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first cross-conference game between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids.

Useful links