How to watch today's Indiana vs USC NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 4 USC Trojans women's basketball team stands at 16-1 and an impressive 6-0 in Big Ten play. Coming off a dominant 95-73 victory over Penn State, the Trojans will face the 12-5 Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The Trojans are riding a 12-game winning streak, with their last defeat occurring on Nov. 23. They head into this matchup after securing a big win against the Nittany Lions. On the other hand, the Hoosiers, who are 12-5 and 4-2 in Big Ten action, are looking to bounce back from a tough 68-54 loss to Illinois. Despite their five losses, Indiana remains a formidable opponent, boasting a solid 7-3 record at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana vs USC NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Indiana vs USC NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Hoosiers and the Trojans will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana vs USC on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoosiers and Trojans live on:

National TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

For Indiana, Yarden Garzon, a junior guard, leads the team with 13.9 points per game. The Hoosiers also rely on forward Lilly Meister, who averages 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks, while guard Chloe Moore-McNeil contributes 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

JuJu Watkins, USC's standout guard, delivered a flawless first half in the win over Penn State, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen, another key contributor, scored 28 points, helping maintain the Trojans' offensive momentum. By the time USC faces Indiana, it will have been a week since their last game due to the postponement of the Jan. 15 matchup against Northwestern, which was delayed because of the Los Angeles wildfires. The Big Ten will announce a rescheduled date for that game later.

Watkins continues to lead USC with an average of 25.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Senior center Rayah Marshall is also making a significant impact, averaging 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Both Watkins and Iriafen have been consistent, scoring double-digit points in every game this season. Their combined efforts are key to USC's success.