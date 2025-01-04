How to watch today's Indiana vs UCLA NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Indiana women's basketball fans are in for a special showdown on Saturday as the Hoosiers face their toughest challenge yet—taking on the nation's top-ranked team, UCLA.

The Bruins have dominated their schedule this season, dismantling nearly every opponent in their path. Of the 14 games UCLA has played, only one—a hard-fought 66-59 triumph over then-No. 17 Louisville in their opener—was decided by a margin of 10 points or less.

With four returning starters from last year’s Sweet 16 squad, the Bruins are stacked with talent. Leading the charge is standout center Lauren Betts, a frontrunner for National Player of the Year, alongside elite point guard Kiki Rice. Head coach Cori Close further bolstered her roster by adding impactful transfers Janiah Barker and Timea Gardiner, making this team even more formidable.

For Indiana, this marks the sixth time the Hoosiers will face the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Unfortunately, history hasn’t been kind to them in these matchups, as they hold an 0-5 record in such games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Hoosiers and the Bruins will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Noon ET, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Date Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 Tip-off Time Noon ET Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Ind.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the UCLA Bruins live on:

National TV channel: Fox

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Yarden Garzon leads the backcourt with her all-around contributions, averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Sydney Parrish adds 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest, bringing grit and consistency. Shay Ciezki has been a scoring threat, putting up 11.9 points per game while grabbing 2.5 rebounds. Chloe Moore McNeil showcases her playmaking abilities, averaging 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a team-high 4.2 assists.

Lilly Meister anchors the frontcourt with impressive averages of 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Karoline Striplin brings steady production, adding 9 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks and Faith Wiseman round out the rotation with 0.4 points and 0.2 points per game, respectively, while Wiseman also contributes 1 rebound per game.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

UCLA boasts an arsenal of talent, including former all-conference transfers Timea Gardiner and Janiah Barker, who have quickly become key contributors.

Gardiner, who previously played for Oregon State, earned Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year honors during the 2023-24 season, where she was instrumental in leading her team to the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-3 forward showcased her versatility, averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while hitting an impressive 39.5% of her attempts from beyond the arc. This year, her sharpshooting has only improved, as she ranks among the Big Ten leaders in 3-point accuracy at 42.4%.

The Bruins’ standout center, Lauren Betts, is another impactful transfer, joining UCLA after a standout freshman year at Stanford during the 2022-23 season. Betts has been a force on the court, ranking third in the nation with 19.3 points per game and fourth in rebounding, pulling down an impressive 9.8 boards per contest.

At point guard, Kiki Rice continues to be a game-changer. The former Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2022 has been a cornerstone for UCLA since her arrival, earning a starting role from day one. Despite missing the first three games of this season due to a minor injury, Rice has been exceptional, averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.