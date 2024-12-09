How to watch today's Indiana Hoosiers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana vs Minnesota NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4) travels to the Hoosier State for a Big Ten Conference clash with Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Monday night.

The Hoosiers enter this matchup brimming with confidence and aiming to maintain their momentum. In their most recent game, they cruised to a 76-57 victory over the Miami Redhawks, fueled by a stout defensive effort that stifled their opponents.

The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, have had their struggles this season. In their previous outing against Michigan State, they managed to put up 72 points but were outclassed defensively, conceding 90 points. The Spartans shot an impressive 52.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, making it a tough night for Minnesota.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and tip-off time

The Hoosiers and the Gophers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Monday, December 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Hoosiers and Minnesota Golden Gophers live on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

For Indiana, Malik Reneau (15.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG) and Mackenzie Mgbako (15.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) have been the offensive catalysts, with Oumar Ballo (12.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG) dominating in the paint. The backcourt features contributions from Myles Rice (11.8 PPG, 3.3 APG), Trey Galloway (6.7 PPG, 3.8 APG), Luke Goode (6.3 PPG), and Bryson Tucker (5.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG).

While Indiana enjoyed a strong home record last season (12-5), they are in a bit of a rebuilding phase under head coach Mike Woodson, a former IU standout. The team is adjusting after losing two stars—Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (Los Angeles Lakers)—to the NBA Draft. Additionally, roster turnover saw four players transfer and three others graduate, making this season a test of resilience and adaptation for the Hoosiers.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key performers

Minnesota leans heavily on Dawson Garcia (19.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG), who continues to be their go-to scorer and rebounder. Supporting him are Lu’Cye Patterson (10.0 PPG), Mike Mitchell Jr. (10.0 PPG, 4.7 APG), Parker Fox (7.0 PPG), Brennan Rigsby (6.7 PPG), Isaac Asuma (5.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG), and Femi Odukale (4.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG). While the Gophers were formidable on their home court last season (16-4), their 3-9 road record highlights a key area for improvement in Big Ten play.