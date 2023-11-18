India vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup Final: Date, Stadium, TV channel and live streaming

India and Australia face-off in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final - find out all you need to know

History will be made at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday when India face old foes Australia in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final. After seven weeks and 47 games of thrilling cricketing action featuring 10 nations, we are now down to only two teams in the race for prestige and silverware.

India defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium, winning by 70 runs after posting an insurmountable target of 397/4 batting first. In the second semifinal, Australia overcame South Africa in a low-scoring, but equally enthralling game at Eden Gardens, chasing down 213 with just three wickets spare at the knife edge from South African spin attack.

The Men in Blue breezed through the group stages with flying colours and an unbeaten record in nine matches. Perhaps the most impressive part of their performances at the 2023 CWC, however, has been the ease with which they have claimed their victories.

And based on their performances in the semi-finals, it looks like it is going to take an incredible effort from the mighty Aussies to get the better of them on their home patch here.

Australia, meanwhile, got their 2023 CWC campaign off to the worst possible start as they suffered heavy defeats to the tournament favourites India and South Africa in their first two matches. However, the Kangaroos proved yet again why they are the most successful side in this competition, as they came romping back with eight wins on the bounce en route to this final.

Despite that excellent run of results, most would likely agree that we are yet to see a complete display from the Aussies in this competition, and it would not be surprising to see them deliver a big performance here to spoil the hosts' party.

Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs Australia final promises to offer a thriller-packed clash that can naturally go till the final over, or maybe ball. The game is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When and Where is India vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup Final?

Date Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time 4:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. CT/ 1:30 a.m. PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, India

India vs Australia is scheduled for an 4:30 am ET (1:30 am PT) start time on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the biggest stadium in the world and holds a capacity of 132,000 supporters.

How can you watch the India vs Australia 2023 Cricket World Cup final live online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be exclusively broadcast on Willow TV and ESPN+ in the USA, meaning you'll need to subscribe to either if you want to watch the match. There are a number of ways in which you can find live streaming for Willow TV and ESPN, with them not only available through their apps but the likes of SlingTV, DirecTV, and DISH too.

Both ESPN+ and Willow TV are priced at $9.99 per month, giving you access to the entire tournament, including the showpiece finale between India and Australia.

India vs Australia: Team News & Predicted XIs

After missing the last few matches due to an ankle injury, India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with Prasidh Krishna being brought in as his replacement, but hasn't been used at all.

They boast three of the top 10 run-scorers in the tournament, with Virat Kohli leading the tally with 711 runs in 10 innings, followed by captain Rohit Sharma with 550 and Shreyas Iyer with 526.

The hosts also feature three of the top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament. The Indian team has looked compact and solid and practically levels above the rest of the pack at CWC 2023, so expect an unchanged XI in the final from the New Zealand game barring any last-minute injury hiccups.

Australia have a fairly settled lineup, though, Marnus Labuschagne is under pressure to keep his place after his unimpressive innings last time out, with Marcus Stoinis hoping to return to the starting 11 as the bowling all-rounder.

However, the overall success of their batting throughout the tournament means that Labuschagne's Test temperament should be trusted to do a job, and offer ballast to the middle order alongside Steve Smith, thereby freeing up the men around them to keep blazing as they've seen fit. Josh Hazlewood's new-ball attack rattled India in their group stage clash, and he will be crucial again in Sunday's final.

India (IND) Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia (AUS) Predicted XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia: Pitch & Weather Report

Ahmedabad's surface has something to offer for all three departments: batters, seamers and spinners, providing a fair opportunity to both sides. It could be a dream for the former, but also assisted in some disciplined bowling. It has helped pacers bowling with a new ball, offering good bounce and a regular pace, whilst also suitable for spinners during middle overs.

The pitch has been suitable to high-scoring games, with teams batting second winning three out of the last five games. The average first innings score has been 253, while the highest target chased was 325, making it a tricky task for the team batting second.

With clear skies and a maximum temperature of 32°C, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to be favourable for the 2023 World Cup summit clash. As the game proceeds into the evening, the humidity is likely to grow. There is no prospect of rain.

India vs Australia: head-to-head record

Australia have won the majority of the 150 ODI games between the two teams (83), but India have come out on top in three of the four games played in the past two months.

India wins: 57

Australia wins: 83

No result: 10

India vs Australia: players to watch

Both sides have several match-winning players, and a number of them can deal with the pressure that comes with a final.

Emperor Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer for India with 711 runs at an average of 101, smashing three centuries and five half-centuries along the way. He starred in the semi-final win over the Black Caps, scoring 117 runs from 113 balls to nab his record-breaking 50th one-day international century, as well as surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single World Cup campaign. While Kohli has made the big stage his own at the 2023 CWC, it has been captain Rohit Sharma's positive intent from the outset that has helped India get a good head start in their batting exploits. The talismanic right-hand hitter's 550 runs have come at a strike rate of above 124.15, taking run-rate pressure off those in the middle order.

In the bowling unit, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami have fired on all cylinders and has been a nightmare for the opposition top order to come up against. Shami, who posted outstanding figures of 7-57 to guide India through to the final, is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament with 23 wickets. The left-arm spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav has also made life difficult for the opponents' with their clever variations, excellent control, and ability to deceive batters.

As for Australia, if Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood get the required help from the pitch, they ought to make the two new balls talk with deadly inswingers and outswingers. High-quality right-arm spinner Adam Zampa is another one to watch despite the fact that he went wicketless against South Africa last time out.

He is the top wicket-taker for Australia in this competition, with a total of 22 scalps, showcasing his exceptional skill to extract turn from any surface.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a game-changer with both bat and ball. Known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, he can single-handedly turn the game in Australia’s favor, as evident by his sensational knock of 201 runs from just 91 ball to pull off the miracle win against Afghanistan in Mumbai.

In the top-order, the Aussies have two modern-day batting greats in David Warner and Steve Smith. The latter's unorthodox yet effective technique, incredible consistency, ability to play spin, and his knack for playing match-defining innings under pressure make him a vital asset for Australia in this match.

India vs Australia FAQs

When was the last time the pair met at a Cricket World Cup?

The sides' most recent meeting in this tournament came in the league stage of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chepauk on October 8, where after a brief scare in the second innings, India managed to chase the easy 200-run target to secure a six wicket victory with 52 balls left.

Australia and India have squared off 13 times in the Cricket World Cup, with the Aussies winning eight of those meetings. India won their matchups in 1983, 1987, 2011, 2019, and 2023. These two also met in the final of the 2003 World Cup. That match ended in a 125-run win for Australia, and handed them the second of three consecutive World Cup trophies.

Where is the Cricket World Cup taking place this year?

The ICC Cricket World Cup returns to India for the first time since 2011, when the nation shared hosting duties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. That was also the last time the nation won the tournament, with the hosts winning the World Cup every tournament since then.

The competition will run from October 5 to November 19, with the final being staged in Ahmedabad, where India meets Pakistan.

How many times have India and Australia won the World Cup?

India have lifted the ODI World Cup twice, most recently, doing so in 2011 and prior to that in 1983. The mighty Aussies, on the other hand, have won a total of five ODI World Cup trophies, the most by any team. The Kangaroos won their first ODI World Cup in 1987, and then won three World Cups in a row - 1999, 2003, and 2007. Their most-recent World Cup success came in 2015.