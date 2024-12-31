How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Washington Huskies NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Washington NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Two red-hot squads face off as the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2) welcome the Washington Huskies (10-4) to State Farm Center on December 31, 2024. The Fighting Illini bring a four-game win streak to the table, while the Huskies aim to extend their own run of three consecutive victories.

Illinois has posted an impressive 10-1 record in nonconference play, bolstered by eight home wins. The Orange and Blue kicked off the 2024-25 season with a dominant five-game homestand, squaring off against three teams that participated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They set the tone early with a statement victory over No. 19 Florida State and followed it up with wins against Marquette, Eastern Illinois, Le Moyne, and Oregon State to start the season 5-0.

For Washington, this marks their first-ever trip to the State Farm Center and their inaugural Big Ten campaign. The Huskies come to Champaign boasting a 10-4 record, including a 1-1 split in conference play. Riding the momentum of three straight wins, Washington will look to make its mark in unfamiliar territory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Washington Huskies NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Washington Huskies NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Washington Huskies lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Washington Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Illini and the Huskies live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Washington Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Illinois showcases an offensive output of 73.6 points per game, placing them 74th in college basketball rankings. Defensively, they allow just 57.1 points per contest, earning them the 54th spot nationally. Leading the charge for the Fighting Illini, Genesis Bryant has been a reliable sharpshooter, connecting on 34.4% of her attempts from three-point range while sinking 1.7 triples per game. She’s also averaging a solid 12.8 points per outing.

Washington Huskies team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Washington is putting up 72.9 points per game on offense, which ranks 82nd in the nation, while conceding 58.5 points per game on defense, placing them 76th. Elle Ladine stands out for the Huskies, averaging 15.9 points per game and serving as a key contributor to their scoring efforts.