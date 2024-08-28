All teams confirmed for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Who is playing at this year's Women's T20 World Cup?

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on who will feature at this year’s event in the United Arab Emirates

Ahead of another thrilling year of white-ball cricket, the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup looks set to deliver one of the standout events of the season as the biggest and best national teams around the globe converge to meet for the format’s ultimate prize.

Just over a year and a half after Australia claimed a record-extending sixth title in South Africa, the country will look to mount a successful defense of its crown in the United Arab Emirates. The event was moved from Bangladesh due to security concerns.

But while the Southern Stars will be among the favorites to hoist the trophy again, several other sides will all have high hopes of claiming the prize themselves. Especially as plenty of the game’s superstars are looking to write their name into the history books.

Previous finalists South Africa, former winners England, and West Indies will all fancy their chances, while India and New Zealand will also be keen to make a splash on the grandest stage.

But just who will be competing across the field for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup? Let GOAL give you the rundown on every team that has qualified so far for the tournament.

When does the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup take place?

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates between Thursday, October 3, and Sunday, October 20. The tournament will take place between two stadiums: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, located in the capital city of Dubai, and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, located in the northeastern city of Sharjah.

The event was set to be held in Bangladesh, but it was moved due to security concerns amid the country's political climate in mid-August.

Group stage 3-14 October Semi-finals 17-18 October Final 20 October

All qualified teams for the 10-nation field at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup have now been confirmed. One is automatically included as host, six more are included based on prior tournament performance, one is awarded their place based on world ranking position, and the last two are decided by a qualifying tournament.

Bangladesh was awarded an automatic berth as the original host nation for what will be its fifth tournament appearance. The top six-ranked sides from the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will join Bangladesh.

The other teams are Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and West Indies. After last year's tournament, Pakistan joined them as the highest-ranked team in the ICC Women's T20 Team Rankings.

Scotland and Sri Lanka have filled the last two spots. To secure their place, they qualified for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

List of 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup teams

Qualification method Team Original Host Nation Bangladesh 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Australia 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier England 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier India 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier New Zealand 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier South Africa 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier West Indies 2023 ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings Pakistan 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Scotland 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

First Appearance: 2014

Best Performance: First Round (2014-2023)

The Lowdown: Bangladesh needed to come through a qualifying tournament to make their place last year but enjoyed an automatic place as the original hosts this time.

Still, there are few expectations among them. Having finished bottom of Group A in South Africa and never made it past the tournament's opening stages, they look unlikely to do so again.

Australia

First Appearance: 2009

Best Performance: Winners (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023)

The Lowdown: With six of eight potential titles claimed - and having lost one other final, too - it is a foregone conclusion that Australia will be among the frontrunners this year.

The likelihood of them defending their title looks particularly good, and under the leadership of Alyssa Healy - arguably the premier captain in world cricket across both men’s and women’s games, they will enter as favorites.

England

First Appearance: 2009

Best Performance: Winners (2016)

The Lowdown: Since claiming a maiden title on home soil, England have failed to recapture their best form in this tournament, though they have come close on three more occasions.

After final losses in 2012, 2014, and 2018, they will hope to go one step further once again when they touch down in Bangladesh. It would be a major upset if they failed to make it to the knockout rounds, having only missed out once before.

India

First Appearance: 2009Best Performance: Runners-Up (2020)The Lowdown: For a team so readily associated with cricket domination, it is a small wonder that India has not only failed to claim the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup but has also reached only one final.

They lost to Australia in the 2020 edition but are the best-ranked side in the world after their rivals and England. They will fancy their chances, particularly in an event not on home soil but in a favorable climate for their bowlers.

New Zealand

First Appearance: 2009

Best Performance: Runners-Up (2009, 2010)

The Lowdown: Back-to-back losses in the inaugural two finals of the competition are the best New Zealand has mustered in this competition, having failed to close the gap in the intervening tournaments.

But as one of the top-five ranked sides in the world, they will have high hopes that they might be able to finally usurp the established order and get their name on the trophy this time around.

South Africa

First Appearance: 2009

Best Performance: Runners-Up (2023)

The Lowdown: South Africa came close—so close—to breaking the Australia monopoly in this tournament during last year’s event in their own backyard, losing by 19 runs in the final.

That will give them hope of an impressive finish this time, though. The desire to claim revenge will likely drive them to another impressive campaign. However, they will still have their work cut out to deliver impressive results away from home.

West Indies

First Appearance: 2009

Best Performance: Winners (2016)

The Lowdown: Upstart winners eight years ago, West Indies remain just one of three nations to get their name on the trophy, but their underperformance since has seen them fail to build on that platform arguably.

After another first-round exit in 2023, they will be desperate to finally get back to the knockout stages at the very least, and with a favorable draw, they might fancy their chances this time around.

Pakistan

First Appearance: 2009Best Performance: First Round (2009–2023)The Lowdown: For a team that has enjoyed copious success in the men’s game, Pakistan has not been able to translate that across to their women’s teams, particularly in this tournament.

The unfavorable format of a four-team progression may be to blame, but they have never reached the knockout stages. With that in mind, they will be keen to put such a hoodoo to rest.

Scotland

First Appearance: N/A

Best Performance: N/A

The Lowdown: Scotland is the lone debutant in this year's tournament. Few necessarily gave Scotland the chance to make this from their qualifying group, which had drawn Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, and Uganda.

Not only did they finish second, but they then upset Ireland in a semi-final encounter to seal their spot. The team is now prepared to make its bow in Bangladesh this October.

Sri Lanka

First Appearance: 2009

Best Performance: First Round (2009–2023)

The Lowdown: Of all the teams forced to come through the qualifying pathway, Sri Lanka looked to be the safest bet - and so they proved to be, running out victors to secure their spot for this tournament.

They have competed at every edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to date, though they have never made it past the first round. They face a tough test to better their record here if they can.

FAQs

How to watch the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be shown on Willow TV and additionally streamed through ESPN’s online service, ESPN+.

Fully dedicated to overseas cricket coverage around the year, Willow TV is the rights holder for domestic coverage across North America for several major cricket events and tournaments and can be found in multiple satellite packages.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

How many teams are there at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?

Ten teams will compete at the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with eight names already qualified following their performances throughout the 2023 tournament and beyond.

The current format has been in place since 2014, when Bangladesh last hosted the tournament.

Who has won the most titles at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?

Australia is the undisputed champion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, having won six of the prior eight editions, including in 2023.

Only England and West Indies have also lifted the prize, with the former claiming the inaugural edition in 2009 and the latter scoring an impressive upset in India in 2016.

Will there ever be more teams at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup?

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be the final edition to be played with 10 teams. The next staging, in 2026, held in England, will feature a dozen nations in competition.

It expanded the tournament, which started with eight sides and ten teams participating in 2014 when Bangladesh previously hosted it.