How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

One to consider for fans of: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild and Lightning .

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers extensive local coverage . They have RSNs for all NHL teams outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. Check out the CHOICE Package for best local coverage.

They have all RSNs outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.

For fans wanting to watch local coverage of their team, Fubo is among the best choices.

The Carolina Hurricanes look for their first win of the series when they host the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round.

The Rangers took the first two games and following a 4-3 double overtime win at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 on Tuesday, they find themselves in the box seat.

Despite falling into a 2-0 hole, each by a one-goal margin, and being dominated by New York in the battle of specials teams, the Hurricanes will still fancy themselves to turn their fortunes around on home ice. They could have easily taken either of the games on the road, but fell short both times with a faltering power play being their undoing.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers live on TNT and truTV. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have three players listed on their injury report. Brett Pesce is out until the middle of May with a lower-body issue, while Jesper Fast is out for the year with a neck problem.

The Hurricanes have been led by Seth Jarvis so far in the playoffs, with four goals and four assists. He also scored a goal in Game 1.

Sebastian Aho had two assists in the first game and added three more in Game 2, taking his postseason tally to two goals and six assists. Jake Guentzel also had an assist in Game 1 and bagged a brace in Game 2.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen struggled in the first game of the series, allowing four goals from 23 shots. He was slightly better in Game 2, but not good enough. He conceded four goals from just 39 shots, giving him a .897 save percentage.

New York Rangers

New York have two players on the injury report, with no fresh concerns from Game 2. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body issue while Blake Wheeler is out for the year with a lower-body problem.

Mika Zibanejad is enjoying an incredible playoff season. So far this postseason, he has three goals and eight assists. He scored twice in Game 1 and assisted once in Game 2.

Artemi Panarin scored in Game 1, his third goal of the playoffs. He added three assists in Game 2.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin showed some flakiness in Game 1, allowing three goals from 25 shots. He bounced back in Game 2, stopping 54 shots from 57 faced for a .947 save percentage.

Head-to-Head Record