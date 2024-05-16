How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will meet again for Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in a best-of-seven NHL Playoffs Second Round series where the tide has turned.

The Rangers had a comfortable 3-0 series advantage, but two losses in a row have left them reeling and dreading a reverse sweep.

The Hurricanes, who stayed alive with a tight 4-3 victory on home ice in Game 4, then overcame a 1-0 deficit at Madison Square Garden to take a 4-1 win in Game 5, have all the momentum with back-to-back wins, including and head back home with a chance to force a winner-take-all Game Seven.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Thursday, May 16, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers live on TNT and truTV. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina have three players listed on the injury report. Brett Pesce is sidelined until the middle of May with a lower-body issue, Tony DeAngelo is questionable with a wrist injury, and Jesper Fast is out for the year with a neck problem.

Sebastian Aho has three goals and seven assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, while Jake Guentzel has four goals and five assists in the postseason. However, the Canes won without the duo in Game 5, as they were relatively quiet.

Brady Skjei has one goal and eight assists in the postseason. Also, he contributed an assist in Game 5.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen is now 6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a save percentage of .902.

New York Rangers

New York have two players on the injury report ahead of Game 6. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, while Blake Wheeler is out for the year with a lower-body injury.

Mika Zibanejad has been in fine form in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, netting three goals and 10 assists. His tag-team partner Vincent Trocheck has five goals and seven assists in the postseason, including four powerplay snipes.

However, he has suddenly gone quiet over the past two games, which have coincidentally been losses. Meanwhile, Alexis Lafreniere sits at four goals and six assists but did not score in Game 5.

Artemi Panarin has four goals and five assists in the postseason. Yet, like some teammates, he has gone quiet over the past two games, which has hurt the Rangers.

The bright spot has been the shot-stopping of goaltender Igor Shesterkin who has saved 172 of the 187 shots he's faced in this series.

Head-to-Head Record