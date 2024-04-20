How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders, as well as the start time and team news.

It's deja vu all over again. For the second straight year, the Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, 111 points) and New York Islanders (39-27-16, 94 points) will meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders in six games last season and remain a genuine Stanley Cup contender, as the hockey world has anticipated them to be in recent years. While they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they have not appeared in a Cup Final since lifting the trophy in 2006.

Carolina looks primed for another deep run, particularly after loading up with blue-chip talent at the deadline. Could this be their year? They will have to get through the Islanders again to do so.

New York, meanwhile, have endured a tumultuous campaign. There have been lengthy losing streaks, the sacking of head coach Lane Lambert, the hiring of ever-entertaining Patrick Roy, and a mad late surge that saw them just about get into the dance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT Arena PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders online - TV Channels and Live Streams

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders live on TBS and truTV. Fans without access to these channels can stream the game through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Team News & Key Leaders

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Game 1 against the Islanders. They played it safe by scratching veterans for a meaningless season finale and have stayed relatively healthy.

This season, Carolina's top offensive player has been Sebastian Aho, who has 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) and plays an average of 18:40 per game.

Long-time Pittsburgh Penguin Jake Guentzel has fit like a dream since arriving in Raleigh since his deadline move and has been their best forward since his debut on March 12, with 25 points from 17 games for the Canes.

Seth Jarvis has scored 33 goals and added 34 assists through 81 games for Carolina.

In 42 games, Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov has a record of 23-13-4. He has conceded 92 goals (2.33 goals against average) and made 939 saves.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders announced recently that D Scott Mayfield had successful season-ending surgery. D Noah Dobson Dobson did not play in Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh due to an upper-body injury, and he remains a doubt here.

Mathew Barzal is a critical offensive threat for New York, with 80 points in as many games this season (23 goals and 57 assists). Noah Dobson is a close second this season with 70 points, thanks to 11 goals and 59 assists.

Brock Nelson has also been a major contributor, scoring 33 goals and contributing 35 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 68. Goalie Ilya Sorokin has a .908 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1658 total saves, while conceding 167 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 25-19-12 record between the posts for the Islanders this season.

Head-to-Head Records

This series split between division rivals will mean nothing in the playoffs, given two of the four clashes came before Lambert’s firing, and the third was just Roy’s second game in charge of the Islanders. Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders in the NHL matchups: