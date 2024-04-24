How to watch today’s Huachipato vs The Strongest Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores game between the Huachipato and The Strongest, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

Huachipato will host The Strongest at Estadio CAP in a Copa Libertadores group stage match on April 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT.

The home team is coming off a 2-1 win over Deportes Iquique in the Chilean Primera Division at the same venue.

This is the first time these two teams will ever meet.

Four of The Strongest's last five competitive games have been settled by a single goal, so they are used to dealing with close encounters.

If you look at Huachipato, on the other hand, five of their last six games have had fewer than three goals.

The Strongest have struggled with ill-discipline, picking up 33 yellow cards and seven red cards in their last six matches across all competitions.

Huachipato have only lost one of their last eight competitive matches.

Huachipato vs The Strongest: Date and Kick-off Time

The Huachipato will take on The Strongest in a highly anticipated Copa Libertadores matchup on April 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT, at Estadio CAP, in Talcahuano, Chile.

Date April 24, 2024 Time 6:00 pm EDT Venue Estadio CAP Location Talcahuano, Chile

How to watch Huachipato vs The Strongest Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Huachipato vs The Strongest live on beIN Sports and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Huachipato vs The Strongest Team News

Huachipato Team News

Right-back Felipe Loyola is an attacking threat with a goal in two games.

Cris Martínez has scored a goal and assisted another in two Copa group games.

The Strongest Team News

Argentinian striker Enrique Triverio leads their attack with two goals in two games.

Triverio's compatriot Joel Amoroso has two assists.