How to watch today's Howard Bison vs Drexel Dragons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Howard vs Drexel NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Drexel Dragons (7-4) and the Howard Bison (5-6) square off in a pivotal non-conference clash on Tuesday afternoon.

Drexel heads into this matchup fresh off a hard-fought 77-70 victory over Albany on Saturday. The Dragons, who finished second in the Coastal Athletic Conference last season with a 13-5 record and a 20-12 overall mark, have performed admirably on the road this year, holding a 3-1 record away from home.

Meanwhile, Howard comes into this contest riding the momentum of an 88-83 win over UNC Wilmington that same day. The Bison, who tied for second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last year at 9-5 and finished 18-17 overall, are equally strong on their home floor, boasting a 3-1 record in their own gym.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Howard Bison vs. the Drexel Dragons NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Howard Bison vs Drexel Dragons: Date and tip-off time

The Howard Bison and the Drexel Dragons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Burr Gymnasium Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Howard Bison vs Drexel Dragons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Howard Bison and Drexel Dragons on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Howard Bison vs Drexel Dragons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Howard Bison team news & key performers

On the Howard side, senior guard Marcus Dockery has been in scorching form lately. He dropped 27 points, along with seven assists and two rebounds, in the victory over UNC Wilmington. Just days earlier, Dockery lit up the scoreboard with a 29-point performance, adding seven boards and five assists in a dominant 124-50 blowout of Virginia-Lynchburg. Through 11 starts, he’s averaging 16.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.

Freshman guard Blake Harper is also turning heads early in his collegiate career. Starting all 11 games, he’s delivering standout performances, averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes of play. Harper has been efficient, shooting 45.3% from the field and knocking down 79.7% of his free throws.

Drexel Dragons team news & key performers

For the Dragons, junior guard Kobe MaGee has been a model of consistency, scoring in double figures in all 11 games this season. He's putting up impressive numbers, averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting a sharp 49.6% from the field, including a stellar 45.7% from deep and 81% from the free-throw line. Senior guard Yame Butler has also been a key contributor, averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over 11 starts.