How to watch today's Virginia vs North Carolina NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between Virginia and North Carolina.

Virginia and North Carolina are set to face off in a thrilling NCAA Baseball matchup on June 14, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.

The Tar Heels defeated LSU, the reigning champions to get out of the Chapel Hill regional. Then, for the first time since 2018, they managed to hold off irate West Virginia in order to punch their ticket to Omaha.

North Carolina's offense is led by junior outfielder Vance Honeycutt, a power hitter who recently hit a single-season program record with his 26th home run of the year. In the NCAA Tournament, he has already made four hits, two of which came in the Super Regionals.

The Cavaliers have advanced to the College World Series for the second time in program history after defeating Kansas State and Mississippi State. This is their third trip to Omaha in the previous four seasons. With a strong lineup that included players like Bobby Whalen (.370 AVG) and Harrison Didawick (23 home runs), two-out hitting helped lead Virginia to Omaha.

In their previous meeting, which took place in Charlottesville over a three-game series at the start of April, Virginia won two of the three games.

Virginia vs North Carolina: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball game between Virginia and North Carolina will take place on June 14, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date 14 June 2024 Time 2:00 pm ET Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Virginia vs North Carolina online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between Virginia and North Carolina live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming platform.

Virginia vs North Carolina Team News

Virginia Team News

Harrison Didawick, who has a.297 batting average, 68 RBIs, and 23 home runs, has been a potent hitter.

With an outstanding batting average of.455 and an on-base percentage of.538, Antonio Perrotta has performed exceptionally well at the plate.

North Carolina Team News

Vance Honeycutt has hit 26 home runs, averaged.314 at bat, and driven in 65 runs, displaying excellent power.

Hunter Stokely, meanwhile, has been a standout hitter with an on-base percentage of.667 and a batting average of.500.