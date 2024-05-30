How to watch today's Texas vs Stanford NCAA Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch NCAA Softball matchup between Texas and Stanford, as well as team news and Start Time

The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will host a Women's College World Series game between the Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, May 30, at 7:00 PM ET.

The Longhorns enter this match fresh off a close 6-5 triumph over Texas A&M on Sunday. Conversely, the Cardinals are in great spirits following their 8-0 victory over LSU on Sunday.

Texas' offense has been quite effective, scoring 8.1 runs (or 8.7 in the playoffs) per game on average. Stanford's defense, on the other hand, has been strong, giving up just 2.3 runs per game (4.3 in the playoffs).

Texas has shown to be a formidable defense, allowing only 2.0 runs per game (0.7 in the playoffs), although Stanford's offense has been efficient, averaging 4.8 runs per game (3.8 in the playoffs).

Texas vs Stanford: Date and Start Time

The highly anticipated NCAA Softball matchup between Texas and Stanford will take place on May 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 30 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Texas vs Stanford online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NCAA Softball matchup between Texas and Stanford live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Texas vs Stanford Team News

Texas Team News

For Texas in the postseason, Mia Scott has been fantastic, going 4-for-9 over three games at batting.444, including two home runs and six RBIs.

In addition, Viviana Martinez has had an outstanding hitting performance in the NCAA Tournament 750 with a 6-for-8 game that featured three RBIs, a triple, and a home run. Martinez has a slugging percentage of 1.375 and an amazing on-base percentage of.818.

For the Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament, Kayden Henry has been quite effective, hitting 4-for-8 at.500 with a home run and two RBIs. She also has a slugging percentage of.875 and an on-base percentage of.556.

Stanford Team News

Aly Kaneshiro, who is batting.273 with four RBIs, a double, a home run, and four runs scored in four postseason games, has been a vital member of Stanford's lineup throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Jade Berry, who is batting.455 with two doubles and three RBIs while going 5-for-11 in four games, has been a major offensive asset for Stanford.

Ava Gall, who is hitting 4-for-12 with a home run and three RBIs for the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament, has also recorded a.333/.429/.583 triple slash.