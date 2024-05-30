How to watch today's Oklahoma State vs Florida NCAA Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the NCAA Softball matchup between Oklahoma State and Florida.

The Florida Gators and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to face off in the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, at 9:30 pm ET, on May 30, 2024.

The Gators' offensive power was on display as they defeated Baylor 5-3 in their most recent meeting.

In the meantime, the Cowboys defeated Arizona 10-3 to show off their might. While Oklahoma State's defense has been strong, giving up just 2.3 runs per game (1.0 in the playoffs), Florida's offense has been consistently strong, averaging 8.0 runs per game (8.0 in the playoffs).

The Cowboys have been extremely effective offensively, scoring 6.1 runs per game on average (5.3 in the playoffs). They will, however, have a difficult task against Florida's defense, which has let up just 2.9 runs per game on average against opponents, including a meager 0.7 runs per game in the postseason.

Oklahoma State vs Florida: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage NCAA Softball matchup between Oklahoma State and Florida will take place on May 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 30 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Florida online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly anticipated NCAA Softball game between Oklahoma State and Florida live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Oklahoma State vs Florida Team News

Oklahoma State Team News

Oklahoma State's Jilyen Poullard has become an important player in the NCAA Tournament, with a.455 batting average, .500 on-base percentage, and .1455 slugging percentage. Poullard has hit five home runs, struck out eleven times, and driven in five runs in three games. This shows how powerful she is at the plate.

Rosie Davis is another great player for the Cowboys. She has a .500-hitting average after going 4 for 8 in three games. Davis has been very helpful to Oklahoma State's offense, hitting two doubles and driving in two runs.

Lexi McDonald has also made a name for herself with a.286 batting average, a.444 on-base percentage, and a.714 slugging percentage. McDonald has hit two home runs and driven in two runs in the NCAA Tournament, giving the Cowboys more options at the plate.

Florida Team News

Skylar Wallace has been great for Florida in the playoffs, with an impressive.714 batting average. She hit two doubles, a home run, and drove in seven runs in three games, going 5-for-7 at the plate.

Another important player has been Jocelyn Erickson, who is batting.429 with an incredible.600 on-base percentage and.857 slugging percentage. Having gone 3-for-7 with a home run and three RBI, Erickson has proven to be a formidable player.

For Korbe Otis, she has kept up a good.375 hitting average in the three NCAA Tournament games for the Gators. With a double and two RBI, Otis has gone 3-for-8 and shown how good she is.