How to watch today's Northwestern vs Florida Women's Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Lacrosse matchup between the Northwestern and Florida, as well as the start time and team news.

Northwestern, the top-ranked team, will square off against Florida in the 2024 DI women's lacrosse national semifinals on Friday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET.

The Northwestern team intend to keep moving towards defending their title.

The routes that Northwestern and Florida took to get to the semifinals were very different.

Since Northwestern was the top seed, they easily dominated their opponents by a score of 37–11. Northwestern won a bye into the tournament's opening round. They comfortably beat Denver 17–4 in the second round, dominating the opposition. They carried that momentum into the quarterfinals, where they easily overcame (8) Penn with a 20–7 score.

Florida, on the other hand, fought hard in the first round and beat No. 5 Virginia in the second round and No. 4 Maryland in the quarterfinals to make it to Cary.

Northwestern vs Florida: Date and Start Time

The epic Lacrosse (W) battle between Northwestern and Florida will take place on May 24, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at WakeMed Soccer Park, in Cary, North Carolina, USA.

Date 24 May 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue Wakemed Soccer park Location Cary, North Carolina

How to watch Northwestern vs Florida online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Lacrosse (W) matchup between Northwestern and Florida live on ESPNU TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Northwestern vs Florida Team News

Northwestern Team News

With 107 points, 32 assists, and 75 goals, Madison Taylor has been the heart and sole of the team's attack.

Izzy Scane, on the other hand, has demonstrated her scoring power with 79 goals and 20 assists for a total of 99 points.

Erin Coykendall has 96 points, 41 goals, and 55 assists, displaying outstanding playmaking skills.

Florida Team News

Maggi Hall has totaled 114 points from 60 goals, and 54 assists this season.

With 54 goals, 39 assists, and 93 points overall, Danielle Pavinelli has also been a major part of the Gators attack.

Ashley Gonzalez has scored 34 goals and provided 33 assists for a total of 67 points.