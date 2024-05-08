Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will take place this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is the most awaited event on the PGA Tour.

This tournament has great significance because it has a big prize pool of $20 million and a no-cut format that guarantees four days of intense golf. For the second year in a row, it has been named a signature event.

Rory McIlroy, who recently shared the Zurich Classic victory with Shane Lowry, is the leader and is riding high in the field.

With such a strong field of players, the race for the Wells Fargo Championship title should be very exciting.

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Tee Times and Stadium

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship tees off on 09 May 2024 and ends on 12 May 2024, at Quail Hollow Club, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to watch and listen Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Nationally

Fans can watch the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on CBS TV Channel, Golf Channel, and on ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+ streaming platforms. Additionally, fans can listen to the radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on TV Channel

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship can be seen on Golf Channel and CBS. Rounds 1 and 2 will only be shown on Golf Channel, but CBS will come in for the later parts of the last two rounds over the weekend.

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on streaming Platform

For streaming fans, ESPN+ is still the best way to watch the whole PGA Tour. It has main feed streams, featured groups, a marquee group, and featured holes all through the event. Peacock also lets you watch the afternoon Golf Channel TV show. Additionally, Paramount+ is supporting the event by streaming it during the live CBS window for the third year in a row.

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 - TV Channel and Streaming Platform Schedule

The schedule for the Quail Hollow Championship on TV and streaming services is shown below, broken down by day.

Round 1 - May 09, 2024

Coverage Time TV Channel /Stream Platform Focus 7:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Main Feed 8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 17 8:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ESPN+ Marquee Group 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Golf Channel Live Coverage 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Peacock Live Stream 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes: 6 and 17

Round 2 – May 10, 2024

Coverage Time TV Channel /Stream Platform Focus 7:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Main Feed 8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 16 8:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ Marquee Group 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Golf Channel Live Coverage 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Peacock Live Stream 2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes: 6 and 17

Round 3 – May 11, 2024

Coverage Time TV Channel /Stream Platform Focus 7:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Main Feed 8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 17 8:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Marquee Group 1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ET Golf Channel Live Coverage 1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ET Peacock Live Stream 1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes – 14, 17 3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET CBS Live Coverage 3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Paramount+ Live Stream

Round 4 – May 12, 2024

Coverage Time TV Channel /Stream Platform Focus 7:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Main Feed 8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 17 8:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ Marquee Group 1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ET Golf Channel Live Coverage 1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ET Peacock Live Stream 1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Groups 1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ Featured Holes – 14, 17 3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET CBS Live Coverage 3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Paramount+ Live Stream

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 - Notable Groups and Tee Times

Check out the Wells Fargo Championship's first two rounds' top groupings and tee timings.

Round 1 – May 09, 2024

Tee Time Group Hole 11:00 AM ET Pendrith, Bhatia, Thomas 10 11:11 AM ET Im, Todd, McCarthy 1 11:11 AM ET Harman, Day, Cantlay 10 11:22 AM ET Lowry, Clark, Schauffele 10 11:33 AM ET Straka, Hughes, Cole 1 11:33 AM ET Morikawa, Fowler, Spieth 10 12:06 PM ET Knapp, Zalatoris, Noren 1 12:28 PM ET Matsuyama, Theegala, Hovland 1 12:39 PM ET McIlroy, Kim (Tom), Homa 1 12:39 PM ET Taylor, Finau, Hadwin 10 12:50 PM ET Fitzpatrick, Conners, Svensson 1

Round 2 – May 10, 2024