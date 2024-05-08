This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rory McIlroyGetty images
Watch 2024 PGA Well Fargo Championship on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and live stream PGA Wells Fargo Championship in 2024

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will take place this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is the most awaited event on the PGA Tour.

This tournament has great significance because it has a big prize pool of $20 million and a no-cut format that guarantees four days of intense golf. For the second year in a row, it has been named a signature event.

Rory McIlroy, who recently shared the Zurich Classic victory with Shane Lowry, is the leader and is riding high in the field.

With such a strong field of players, the race for the Wells Fargo Championship title should be very exciting.

Watch PGA Wells Fargo Championship on ESPN+ today
Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Tee Times and Stadium

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship tees off on 09 May 2024 and ends on 12 May 2024, at Quail Hollow Club, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to watch and listen Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Nationally

Fans can watch the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on CBS TV Channel, Golf Channel, and on ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+ streaming platforms. Additionally, fans can listen to the radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on TV Channel

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship can be seen on Golf Channel and CBS. Rounds 1 and 2 will only be shown on Golf Channel, but CBS will come in for the later parts of the last two rounds over the weekend.

How to watch Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on streaming Platform

For streaming fans, ESPN+ is still the best way to watch the whole PGA Tour. It has main feed streams, featured groups, a marquee group, and featured holes all through the event. Peacock also lets you watch the afternoon Golf Channel TV show. Additionally, Paramount+ is supporting the event by streaming it during the live CBS window for the third year in a row.

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 - TV Channel and Streaming Platform Schedule

The schedule for the Quail Hollow Championship on TV and streaming services is shown below, broken down by day.

Round 1 - May 09, 2024

Coverage TimeTV Channel /Stream PlatformFocus
7:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Main Feed
8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 17
8:30 AM ET to 2:00 PMESPN+Marquee Group
2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETGolf ChannelLive Coverage
2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETPeacockLive Stream
2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
2:00 PM to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes: 6 and 17

Round 2 – May 10, 2024

Coverage TimeTV Channel /Stream PlatformFocus
7:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Main Feed
8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
8:15 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 16
8:30 AM ET to 2:00 PM ETESPN+Marquee Group
2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETGolf ChannelLive Coverage
2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETPeacockLive Stream
2:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
2:00 PM to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes: 6 and 17

Round 3 – May 11, 2024

Coverage TimeTV Channel /Stream PlatformFocus
7:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Main Feed
8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 17
8:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Marquee Group
1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ETGolf ChannelLive Coverage
1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ETPeacockLive Stream
1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes – 14, 17
3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETCBSLive Coverage
3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETParamount+Live Stream

Round 4 – May 12, 2024

Coverage TimeTV Channel /Stream PlatformFocus
7:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Main Feed
8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
8:00 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes: 4, 6, 14, 17
8:15 AM ET to 1:00 PM ETESPN+Marquee Group
1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ETGolf ChannelLive Coverage
1:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ETPeacockLive Stream
1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Groups
1:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETESPN+Featured Holes – 14, 17
3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETCBSLive Coverage
3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ETParamount+Live Stream

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 - Notable Groups and Tee Times

Check out the Wells Fargo Championship's first two rounds' top groupings and tee timings.

Round 1 – May 09, 2024

Tee TimeGroupHole
11:00 AM ETPendrith, Bhatia, Thomas10
11:11 AM ETIm, Todd, McCarthy1
11:11 AM ETHarman, Day, Cantlay10
11:22 AM ETLowry, Clark, Schauffele10
11:33 AM ETStraka, Hughes, Cole1
11:33 AM ETMorikawa, Fowler, Spieth10
12:06 PM ETKnapp, Zalatoris, Noren1
12:28 PM ETMatsuyama, Theegala, Hovland1
12:39 PM ETMcIlroy, Kim (Tom), Homa1
12:39 PM ETTaylor, Finau, Hadwin10
12:50 PM ETFitzpatrick, Conners, Svensson1

Round 2 – May 10, 2024

Tee TimeGroupHole
11:00 AM ETKnapp, Zalatoris, Noren10
11:22 AM ETMatsuyama, Theegala, Hovland10
11:33 AM ETTaylor, Finau, Hadwin1
11:33 AM ETMcIlroy, Kim (Tom), Homa10
11:44 AM ETFitzpatrick, Conners, Svensson10
11:55 AM ETPendrith, Bhatia, Thomas1
12:06 PM ETHarman, Day, Cantlay1
12:17 PM ETLowry, Clark, Schauffele1
2:17 PM ETIm, Todd, McCarthy10
12:28 PM ETMorikawa, Fowler, Spieth1
12:39 PM ETStraka, Hughes, Cole10
