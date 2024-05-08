How to watch and live stream Cognizant Founders Cup in 2024

How to watch and live stream Cognizant Founders Cup 2024

The LPGA Tour is back on the New Jersey Turnpike this week for the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club, in Clifton, New Jersey.

There are 144 players in the tournament, and eight of them are in the top ten in the Rolex Women's Golf World Rankings, including the current World No. 1 player Nelly Korda. The prize pool for this tournament is $3 million.

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Schedule

In 2024, the Cognizant Founders Cup will be held over 72 holes, with the first round starting on Thursday, May 9, and going all the way through the weekend until the final round on Sunday, May 12.

Date Round Number May 09 2024 Round-1 May 10 2024 Round-2 May 11 2024 Round-3 May 12 2024 Round-4

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Venue

This is the third year in a row that the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup will be held at Upper Montclair Country Club. In the past, this prestigious club has been the site of major golf tournaments like the Thunderbird Classic, NFL Golf Classic, and Sybase Classic.

The course is 6,656 yards long and has a par of 71. Over the years, the Cognizant Founders Cup has been held at a number of different places. Its first year was held at the Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona. However, Upper Montclair Country Club has become its permanent home.

How to watch The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Online

Fans can enjoy the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup on NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, Peacock, ESPN+ FEATURED GROUPS, and LPGA LIVE.

How to watch The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup on NBC Sports App, Peacock, and golfchannel.com

You can watch the latest news and tournament action from the Cognizant Founders Cup on your phone, online at golfchannel.com, or on Peacock, which is a streaming service.

How to watch The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup on ESPN+ FEATURED GROUPS

Anyone can watch the live streams of the ESPN+ Featured groups on LPGA.com, except for people in the US and Spain.

How to watch The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup on LPGA LIVE

Live streaming of the LPGA is available in countries that don't have a TV broadcast partner.

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup TV/Streaming Times

Here is the list of the streaming timings of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup:

Date Channel May 09 2024 3-6 pm EDT - Peacock / 7-9 pm EDT - Golf Channel May 10 2024 3-6 pm EDT - Peacock / 7-9 pm EDT Golf Channel May 11 2024 3-6 pm EDT - Peacock / 8-10 pm EDT - Gol Channel May 12 2024 1-5 pm EDT - Peacock / 3-5 pm EDT - CNBC 8-10 pm EDT - Golf Channel

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup ESPN+ Featured Group Coverage

Here is the list of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup ESPN+ featured group coverage timings (Timings and Play in Action for the 11th May and 12th May not disclosed yet):

May 09 2024, Thursday

Time Play in Action 7:59 am ET Nelly Korda/Jin Young Ko/Minjee Lee 8:10 am ET Nasa Hataoka/Brooke Henderson/Hannah Green 1:21 pm ET Angel Yin/Alison Lee/Leona Maguire 1:31 pm ET Atthaya Thitikul/Alexa Pano/Andrea Lee

May 10 2024, Friday

Time Play in Action 7:59 am ET Lexi Thompson/Lauren Coughlin/Celine Boutier 8:10 am ET Rose Zhang/Megan Khang/Lydia Ko 1:32 pm ET Elizabeth Szokol/Gabriela Ruffels/Sarah Schmelzel 1:32 pm ET Grace Kim/Maja Stark/Cheyenne Knight

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Tournament News

The Field

An impressive group of more than twenty-four major winners will play on the New Jersey course to honor the Tour's 13 founders. Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, Brooke Henderson, Hannah Green, Anna Nordqvist, and Patty Tavatanakit are some of the well-known rivals.

Atthaya Thitikul is only making her second appearance this year after getting over an injury to her thumb. She is back in New Jersey after her first appearance at The Chevron Championship. Even though Thitikul was ahead at the start, he lost ground on the last day and finished with a score of 76. However, her past results at the Cognizant Founders Cup, especially at Upper Montclair Country Club, where she showed off her skills with a 63 in the final round in 2022, suggest that she has what it takes to compete again.

It's even more exciting because Maja Stark and Hae Ran Ryu are both in great shape and will be playing. Stark has been very good lately. In her last four races, she has finished in the top three three times, including second place at both The Chevron Championship and the JM Eagle LA Championship. Ryu won the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and has since shown how good she is by finishing in the top ten three times in a row, including a season-high third place at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Because she did so well last season and came in fourth place in New Jersey, Ryu is someone to keep an eye on.

At the same time, Lexi Thompson is back in action at the Cognizant Founders Cup after having trouble because of an injury to her right hand during The Chevron Championship. Thompson posted a picture of her recovery on Instagram. She had a brace on her right wrist and hand because she missed the major title.

Nelly Korda is on the verge of making history

When Nelly Korda hits the course at the Cognizant Founders Cup, she's ready to go for an incredible sixth straight win. After winning The Chevron Championship for the seventh time in a row, Korda wisely chose to skip the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, giving herself a two-week break before competing again. Korda is aiming to make history as she gets ready to participate in the Garden State by winning six straight starts, an accomplishment that has never been done on the LPGA Tour. Even though Korda didn't make the cut in her first trip at Upper Montclair Country Club the previous season, she is focused and determined to succeed this time.

Jin Young Ko is aiming for her fourth victory

Jin Young Ko, the reigning champion, is back and wants to win her first match of the year in addition to holding onto the championship. Ko hopes to add a third tournament win in five years at the Cognizant Founders Cup, where he has an impressive record. It should be noted that the event was not conducted in 2020. Ko made a stunning turnaround last year, coming back from a four-stroke deficit on the last day to force a playoff matchup with Minjee Lee, the eventual 2022 champion. On the first extra hole, Ko proved she was a resilient and skilled player under duress. Despite experiencing several setbacks due to injuries this season, Ko's few LPGA Tour outings haven't made her less determined. Ko returns to New Jersey ready to keep chasing success after putting on a solid show at the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she earned her second top-10 result of the year.

Lydia Ko Continues HOF Chase

At the Cognizant Founders Cup, Lydia Ko's quest to become a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame hits a turning point. Players get one point closer to this elite goal for every win on the LPGA Tour. Ko is only one point away from automatic entry after winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions earlier this season. Ko needs a total of 27 points to make sure she gets into the Hall. If she wins the Cognizant Founders Cup, it will not only be her second win, but it will also solidify her place as one of the great women honored by this week's event.

Ko is ready to make the most of this chance now that she has had two weeks off since finishing tied for 17th at The Chevron Championship. Even though Ko was still in the running going into the weekend, it was hard for her to change her place after scoring 75 in the final round of The Chevron Championship. Ko has had a mixed record at Upper Montclair Country Club. He tied for 12th place in 2022 and tied for 42nd place last year. Ko, on the other hand, is ready to step up and keep trying to get into the Hall of Fame thanks to her skill and drive.

LPGA Founders

The Cognizant Founders Cup was created in 2011 as a way to honor the 13 people who helped start the LPGA Tour. Some of the most famous names in women's golf have played in the event since the beginning. Icons like Karrie Webb, who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, and Inbee Park, who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame, are among the winners. There are also a lot of major champions playing in the game, like Stacy Lewis, Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, and Yani Tseng. This makes it even more important on the women's golf calendar.