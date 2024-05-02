How to watch and live stream Boston Red Sox MLB games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox in MLB games

It's been a decent season already for the Boston Red Sox, as they currently rank 12th in MLB runs scored with 143.

Only a month into the 2024 campaign, Boston's effective starting pitchers keep delivering when it matters, helping to lead the charge and form a solid unit at the start of the season.

They hit an average of 4.77 runs per game and have a batting average of .250, ranking them 7th in the league and 3rd overall in the AL East Conference. Ready to excel in their next MLB match-up, the Boston Red Sox will play against the Minnesota Twins on May 03, 2024, at 8:10 pm EDT, at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

With the Boston Red Sox set to run a successful 2024 campaign, GOAL takes a look at where to watch the Red Sox in action next.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans in the USA can catch all the action of the thrilling MLB match between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins live on Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to NESN and BSN to watch the NBA match between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games in Boston-Manchester, MA Area online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the Boston-Manchester, MA area, can watch all the Boston Red Sox MLB games by tuning into the live streaming platform DirecTV and the TV Channel MLB.tv.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on NESN or NESNplus with a Stream Service

You can watch the Red Sox by signing up for the DirecTV Stream Choice Plan or the fuboTV Pro Plan. Additionally, fuboTV lets you watch some games in stunning 4K quality as part of your membership. The FuboTV Pro Plan costs $91.99 a month, while the DirecTV Stream Choice Plan costs $108.99 monthly.

You can watch Red Sox games on NESN and NESNplus with DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. However, fuboTV doesn't have TBS. As a result, DirecTV Stream is the best choice if you want complete service.

DirecTV Stream has improved its lineup for this season by adding unrestricted at-home streaming and an unlimited DVR. Additionally, a special offer running right now will save you $10 on your first three months after a five-day free trial. You may watch Boston Bruins games on NESN and NESNplus in addition to Boston Red Sox games.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on NESN360

People who live in the Boston area and want a fixed way to watch the Red Sox should consider a NESN 360 subscription. The monthly cost of this service is $29.99, and it covers everything.

Subscribers can watch live NESN and NESN+ feeds anytime, including Red Sox Spring Training games and Bruins first-round games in the Stanley Cup playoffs. On NESN 360, you can watch more than 220 live Red Sox and Bruins games a year.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on MLB.tv

Fans who don't live in the Boston area can watch Red Sox games through MLB.TV, the league's "out-of-market" plan. This service, available on the league's website, allows you to watch games.

You can also watch MLB.TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels, which offers a free 7-day trial.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games nationally with a Streaming Service

Several streaming alternatives are available for nationally televised Boston Red Sox MLB games on MLB Network, ESPN, FOX, FS1, or TBS. These channels are usually included in the packages offered by major services like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and Sling TV.

Peacock televises games on Sunday mornings, while Apple TV+ telecasts extra games on Friday nights. Right now, two Red Sox games are scheduled: one on Peacock and one on Apple TV+.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on Live TV Streaming Services

Below, GOAL breaks down how to catch Boston Red Sox games across the MLB 2024 Campaign on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on DirecTV Stream

The DirecTV Stream Choice plan costs $108.99 monthly and lets you watch Boston Red Sox games on NESN, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox, ESPN, and FS1. The streaming service DirecTV Stream used to be called ATT TV, but they just changed their name.

ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network are just a few of the 65 channels that come with DirecTV Stream.

With unlimited Cloud DVR storage available to all DirecTV Stream subscribers, they may record their favorite shows and movies. Plus, up to 20 subscribers can stream content simultaneously.

A variety of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, are compatible with DIRECTV STREAM for Red Sox game streaming. Even so, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation devices are unable to stream it.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on FuboTV

Fubo's Pro plan, which costs $91.99 monthly after a 7-day free trial, lets users watch Boston Red Sox games on NESN, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox, ESPN, and FS1. A $11 add-on called Sports Plus enables you to watch live games and highlights from MLB Network if you're not in an area that shows them.

Fubo's service has 90 stations, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network.

Each Fubo subscriber can record up to 1000 hours of video to their Cloud DVR and upgrade if needed. Also, up to 10 users can stream simultaneously, and for an extra $10 a month, you can add up to five more streams.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just some of the devices that can watch Red Sox games through Fubo. However, you can't watch them on PlayStation or Nintendo devices.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on Hulu Live TV

After a free 3-day trial, Hulu Live TV's package costs $76.99 monthly and lets users watch Boston Red Sox games on TBS, Fox, ESPN, and FS1.

There are 70 stations on Hulu Live TV, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network.

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage is a benefit available to all Hulu Live TV subscribers. Furthermore, two people can stream at the same time. Subscribers can upgrade to a 200-hour DVR (with skippable advertising) for an extra $14.99 per month, which they can use on three mobile devices and unlimited displays at home.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Hulu Live TV is compatible with for Red Sox game streaming.

How to watch Boston Red Sox MLB games on SlingTV

Subscribers to Sling TV's $55/month Sling Orange + Blue subscription can watch Boston Red Sox games on TBS, ESPN, and FS1. Moreover, MLB Network can be added for $11 if Sling Orange/Blue is your only subscription option or as part of the Sports Extra ($15) add-on.

A wide range of 50 channels, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, are available with Sling Orange + Blue.

Up to 50 hours of programming can be recorded to each Sling TV subscriber's cloud DVR. Additionally, four users can stream at once, and for an extra $5 a month, they can upgrade to a 50-hour DVR.

A variety of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, are compatible with Sling TV for Red Sox game streaming. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation devices are unable to broadcast it.