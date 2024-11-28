How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Notre Dame NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2) are set to take on the No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-2) in a late-night showdown at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM ET, with coverage on TBS.

Notre Dame is coming off a heartbreaking loss in a marathon battle on Tuesday night. Despite forcing overtime, they faltered down the stretch. After jumping to an early lead in the extra period, the Irish went ice-cold, managing just four points before being held scoreless for over two minutes, allowing Rutgers to surge ahead and seal the game.

Meanwhile, Houston also stumbled in their Tuesday matchup, despite showing promise throughout regulation. However, their offense stalled in overtime, where they scored a mere two points on a dismal 1-for-10 shooting effort. The Cougars also struggled from beyond the arc in the extra frame, missing all four of their three-point attempts.

Houston Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars and the Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 12:30 am ET/ 9:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Thursday, November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:30 am ET/ 9:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish live on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

The Cougars were paced by Joseph Tugler, who recorded 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and two rebounds, while Terrance Arceneaux contributed 12 points and three boards.

Houston’s defense has been a bright spot, holding opponents to just 50.8 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they limited their adversary to only 44 points during regulation. Repeating such a defensive effort will be key to their success in this matchup.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

On the other side, for the Fighting Irish, Markus Burton led the charge with 25 points and five assists. Braeden Shrewsberry contributed 22 points and four assists, while Matt Allocco chipped in eight points and grabbed four rebounds.

Defensively, Notre Dame has been steady this season, allowing an average of 68.4 points per game. However, they struggled mightily in their last outing, surrendering 84 points to Rutgers. A sharper defensive showing will be crucial if they hope to prevail in this contest.