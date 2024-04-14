How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA battle between the Miami Heat (45-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) and the Toronto Raptors (25-56, 12th in the Eastern Conference) is set to place on April 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Kaseya Center, in Miami.

Toronto is keen to end their three-game losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat.

The Heat have a strong record in the Eastern Conference, going 31–20 against teams from the same conference. They also have a good 20–15 record in games won by 10 points or more.

But the Raptors have had a tough time against teams from the Eastern Conference, going 18-33 against them. Toronto's defense has been a problem. They let opponents score an average of 118.8 points per game, which means they fall behind by 6.3 points per game.

As the teams get ready for their fourth meeting of the season, the Heat have the upper hand after beating the Pacers by a score of 125–103 on April 13. It's worth mentioning that Nikola Jovic led the way for Miami with 22 points in that win.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Date and Tip-off Time

The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors in a highly anticipated NBA game on April 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Kaseya Center, in Miami, USA.

Date April 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET Arena Kaseya Center Location Miami FL, USA

How to watch Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass.

Local fans can tune in to Bally Sports Sun and SN to watch this NBA match between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors on the radio by tuning in to SiriusXM, WQAM 560/S: WRTOMix 98.3 FM, and TSN Radio 1050.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Team News

Miami Heat Team News

The team is having a tough time because several key players are hurt and can't play.

Terry Rozier's neck injury will keep him out of action, which will cost the squad his playmaking and scoring skills.

To make matters worse, Josh Richardson's shoulder injury will keep him out of the game for the rest of the season, which will leave a hole in the team's defensive depth and rotation.

The Heat's floor spacing and perimeter shooting are further impacted by Duncan Robinson's absence due to a facet injury.

The Heat will have to rely on the depth of their remaining roster and their combined effort to overcome these obstacles and continue to be competitive on the court.

Toronto Raptors Team News

The team has a lot of difficulties because a number of important players are out for different reasons.

Due to a finger injury, Jakob Poeltl will not be able to play, which will cost the club his defensive presence and ability to rebound in the paint.

To make matters worse, Chris Boucher's knee ailment keeps him out of the lineup, which limits the Raptors' frontcourt depth and shot-blocking ability.

Scottie Barnes will also be out with a hand injury, which will mean that the team will miss his energy and versatility on both sides of the court.

The Raptors also don't have many choices in the frontcourt because Jontay Porter is out for personal reasons.

Last but not least, the team's depth in the backcourt is further diminished by D.J. Carton's injury to his ankle.

Since these important players can't play, the Raptors will have to depend on the players they still have and show they're tough to get through these problems and stay competitive in upcoming games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA matchups: