How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling MLB clash between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox takes place on April 23, 2024, at 6:10 pm EDT.

The Cleveland Guardians have an impressive 16-6 record and have jumped to the top of the AL Central, making them the early favorites in their division. Cleveland's offense is strong; they score 5.64 runs per game on average and have a healthy .257 batting average and .324 on-base percentage.

On the other hand, The Boston Red Sox have a respectable 13-10 record, but they're currently in third place in the AL East. The Red Sox have been tough, scoring 4.48 runs per game, but their hitting average is only .228 and their on-base percentage is a mere .308.

The Cleveland Guardians vs the Boston Red Sox is a perfect example of early-season baseball that is about two teams with different skills and goals. The Guardians are in first place in the AL Central, and the Red Sox are trying to make their mark in the tough AL East.

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox: Date and Kick-off Time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Boston Red Sox on 23 April 2024 at 6:10 pm EDT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, OH, USA.

Date 23 April 2024 Kick-off Time 6:10 pm EDT Arena Progressive Field Location Cleveland, OH, USA

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox on Fubo TV and MLB TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations and no hidden expenses.

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Cleveland Guardians Team News

Cleveland Guardians' relief pitcher Sam Hentges is on the 15-day injury list (IL). This places more pressure on the other relievers.

Doug Nikhazy and Gavin Williams, two starting relievers, are also injured. Nikhazy is on the 7-day IL and Williams is on the 15-day IL. Their absence from the rotation burdens the starting pitchers further.

The Guardians must now rely on the depth of their roster to maintain momentum while key players are absent with injuries.

Boston Red Sox Team News

Key player Roberto Perez is known for being a great catcher and He's currently on the 7-day injured list (IL).

In addition, pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland, a promising candidate for the starting lineup, is on the 7-day IL. Furthermore, Tyler O'Neill, a solid outfielder, is not available.

The Red Sox, like the Guardians, need to rely on their depth and toughness to stay ahead in the AL East division.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox in MLB matches: