How to watch today's Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The epic MLB clash between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox is set to take place on April 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET.

The Cleveland Guardians are on a five-game winning streak and have a 17-6 record while the Boston Red Sox are 13-11.

The Red Sox are the underdogs at +115 and want to pull off an upset, while the Guardians are the -137 favorites to continue their winning streak.

Cleveland's key player is 37-year-old pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Boston's Cooper Criswell, 10 years Carrasco's junior, is his opposite number.

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The exciting MLB match between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox will take place on April 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date April 25, 2024 First-Pitch 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 pm PT Arena Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox on Fubo TV and MLV.TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Cleveland Guardians Team News

Two important pitchers are out for the Guardians. Eli Morgan is out with a shoulder injury and Gavin Williams is on the 15-day injured list with an arm problem.

Adding to their problems, James Karinchak's shoulder injury has placed him on the 60-day injured list.

Boston Red Sox Team News

Triston Casas is on the 10-day injured list with a rib injury, and Nick Pivetta is out for 15 days with an arm injury.

Chris Murphy's elbow injury places him on the 60-day injured list.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox in MLB matches: