How to watch today's Gonzaga vs Oregon State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Oregon State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Oregon State Beavers (4-8) aim to snap a four-game losing streak on the road as they travel to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-7) on December 28, 2024, at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Bulldogs are coming off a hard-fought 66-59 victory against San Diego last Saturday. Yvonne Ejim delivered an outstanding performance, pouring in 29 points while pulling down eight rebounds, though she didn't record any assists.

Meanwhile, the Beavers are looking to bounce back after a narrow 61-56 defeat to Miami (FL) last Friday. Catarina Ferriera led the charge for Oregon State, scoring 19 points and adding three rebounds, though she also finished without any assists.

Gonzaga vs Oregon State NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Beavers lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue McCarthey Athletic Center Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch Gonzaga vs Oregon State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulldogs and the Beavers live on:

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Gonzaga vs Oregon State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are fresh off a 66-59 road triumph over San Diego. Yvonne Ejim delivered another standout performance, notching her ninth 20-plus-point game of the season with a remarkable 29-point outing. Maud Huijbens also chipped in with 10 points, and both players led the team on the boards, hauling in eight rebounds apiece.

Ejim is on the brink of etching her name in the Gonzaga history books. With 1,926 career points, she is just 239 points shy of breaking the program's all-time scoring record. Over her illustrious career, she has amassed 30 double-doubles and has reached double figures in scoring for an incredible 55 consecutive games. Additionally, she ranks third all-time in rebounds with 922 and is just 11 rebounds away from claiming the second spot.

Freshman Allie Turner has already made waves in her debut season, establishing herself as a lethal long-range shooter. She leads all freshmen nationwide with 39 three-pointers made and averages 14.1 points per game. On a broader scale, she ranks 10th in the nation and tops the WCC in three-pointers made, making her a pivotal force for the Bulldogs.

Oregon State Beavers team news & key performers

The Oregon State Beavers are riding a wave of optimism following a strong showing in Maui, where they handed an impressive defeat to an 8-1 Western Kentucky team and came tantalizingly close to upsetting Miami.

Catarina Ferreira put on a show with a career-best 26 points against the Lady Toppers, teaming up with her former E. Arizona College teammate Tiara Bolden to account for a staggering 49 of the Beavers’ 80 points in the game.

Kelsey Rees proved to be a model of consistency, delivering a solid 13-point, 7-rebound effort against WKU and following it up with 15 points and nine boards in the clash with Miami.