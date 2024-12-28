How to watch today's Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UCLA Bruins NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (10-2) aim to extend their impressive seven-game home winning streak as they welcome the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Saturday, at 4:00 PM ET.

The Bulldogs come into this clash after victories over Nicholls and Bucknell, with upcoming matchups against Pepperdine, Portland, and Loyola Marymount. Gonzaga boasts a high-powered offense, averaging 89.3 points per game on an efficient 49.5 percent shooting while holding opponents to 69.5 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, UCLA is fresh off a win against Prairie View A&M, though they fell to North Carolina in a tightly contested game. Looking ahead, the Bruins are set to face Nebraska, Michigan, and Maryland. UCLA averages 78.5 points per game, converting 48.2 percent of their shots, while their defense stifles opponents to just 58.5 points on 39.6 percent shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs the UCLA Bruins NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

The Bulldogs’ recent win saw Graham Ike dominate with a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double. The 6ft9in, 250-pound senior forward is Gonzaga's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 56.5 percent. Ike has been a force in the paint, surpassing the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, including a 28-point, 11-rebound display against Kentucky. Supporting him is 6ft10in sophomore Braden Huff, who averages 12.7 points per game and chipped in 25 points with six rebounds against Nicholls.

Gonzaga’s depth is a major asset, with six players averaging double figures. On the perimeter, Khalif Battle, a 6ft5in guard, contributes 12.4 points per game, while sharpshooter Nolan Hickman has drained 26 three-pointers this season and averages 10.5 points per game as a 6ft2in guard.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

In their loss to UNC, Tyler Bilodeau led the Bruins with 26 points, including five three-pointers. The 6ft9in junior forward, who transferred from Oregon State this season, is UCLA's top scorer, putting up 15.1 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Bilodeau has been in stellar form, scoring at least 17 points in each of his last three outings. Eric Dailey Jr., a versatile 6ft8in sophomore guard and former Oklahoma State player, adds 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Another key contributor is Sebastian Mack, a 6ft 3in sophomore guard averaging 10.3 points per game. Mack, who started 30 games for UCLA last season, had a standout performance against UNC, dropping 22 points in the narrow loss.