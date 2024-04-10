How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel and game info

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The NHL clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will take place on April 10, 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT.

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights lost 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks, with Jack Eichel scoring two goals.

Edmonton has an excellent overall record of 47-24-5, and their record in the Pacific Division is 16-7-0, which is even better. They have 310 penalties, which is an average of 4.1 per game and places them 10th in the league in terms of penalty count.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have a record of 42-27-8 overall and a strong 14-8-2 record against teams from the Pacific Division. They scored 247 goals and gave up 228, a difference of +19 goals scored.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Edmonton Oilers will take the Vegas Golden Knights on 10 April 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT, at Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB, Canada.

Date 10 April 2024 Kick-off Time 8:30 pm EDT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, AB, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch the exciting match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights on TNT through MAX.

Additionally, fans can also watch this clash on SN1, TNT, SN, or SCRIPPS.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Team News

Edmonton Oilers Team News

The Edmonton Oilers have a powerful lineup led by essential players such as Connor McDavid, who has been a power to be reckoned with on the ice, scoring 130 points and setting up 99 assists.

Zach Hyman boosts the Oilers' offence with an impressive 52 goals and 22 assists. Additionally, Leon Draisaitl is currently playing great. In his last 10 matches, he has scored six goals and set up nine assists, showing that he can consistently create opportunities for others to score.

Since these stellar performances from key players are so impressive, the Oilers are a significant danger to any team, even the Vegas Golden Knights. They want to keep up their winning streak and win their next matches.

Vegas Golden Knights Team News

Some important players for the Vegas Golden Knights won't be able to take part against the Edmonton Oilers.

Mark Stone and William Carrier are out with upper-body injuries, so the team can't use their valuable skills on the ice. Goalie Adin Hill is also listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, which makes things even more difficult for the Golden Knights.

These absences make it harder for Vegas to stay ahead of the Oilers. The team must rely on its depth and resilience to overcome these losses and win the next match.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL matches: